Video Flashback: Kerry Butler Performs With a Girl Group in the 80s

Kerry Butler has made quite the name for herself on Broadway and television. But, who knew that before she was a big star, she performed in a girl group in the 80s?

According to the YouTube description for the group's video for 'I'm Never Going On Vacation With My Parents Again,' the four young girls from New York City, one of which being Butler, won an audition to be in DD Domino. The concept for the group and the songs were put together and produced by Lynn Lynn.

Watch the music video below!

Hint: Butler is donning the neon yellow shirt and purple skirt combo!

Kerry Butler most recently received an Outer Critics Circle nomination for playing three roles in Mean Girls on Broadway. Other Broadway credits include: Xanadu (Tony and Drama League nominations for Best Actress); Penny in Hairspray (Clarence Derwent Award, Drama Desk and Outer Critics nominations); Belle in Beauty and the Beast (Dora nomination); Disaster!; Catch Me If You Can (Drama Desk nomination); Sherrie in Rock of Ages; Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors (Outer Critics nomination); Eponine in Les Miserable; Blood Brothers; and The Best Man. Off-Broadway: Batboy, The Call, and Clinton: The Musical. Television: "30 Rock," "The Mindy Project," "Rescue Me," "Law and Order," "Elementary," "The Mysteries of Laura," "White Collar," "Blue Bloods," "One Life to Live", "Gilmore Girls" and the film The Miseducation of Cameron Post. Her album "Faith Trust and Pixie Dust" is available on iTunes.

