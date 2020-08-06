Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Video Flashback: Composer Maury Yeston and Critic Eric Bentley on THEATER TALK

Theater Talk has released this video from its archives!

Aug. 6, 2020  

Theater Talk has released a video from its archives, an episode from 1998 featuring composer Maury Yeston and critic Eric Bentley!

In the episode, Yeston talks about his then-new Broadway musical, Titanic. In addition, BMG/RCA Victor's Director of A&R, Bill Rosenfield and producer Jay David Saks discuss the recording and distribution of Broadway albums.

Check out the throwback video below!

