Video Flashback: Composer Maury Yeston and Critic Eric Bentley on THEATER TALK

Theater Talk has released a video from its archives, an episode from 1998 featuring composer Maury Yeston and critic Eric Bentley!
In the episode, Yeston talks about his then-new Broadway musical, Titanic. In addition, BMG/RCA Victor's Director of A&R, Bill Rosenfield and producer Jay David Saks discuss the recording and distribution of Broadway albums.
