Video Flashback: Check Out Scenes From Center Theatre Group's RED

Center Theatre Group is curating a collection of scenes from some of its most beloved productions through its Scenes From the Vault series.

John Logan's "Red," starring Alfred Molina as Mark Rothko and Jonathan Groff as his assistant, Ken, was one of the company's biggest hits in recent Taper memory.

The latest Scenes from the Vault selection features Rothko and Ken sparring over the merits of contemporary artists including Andy Warhol, Jasper Johns, and Roy Lichtenstein, and their "flags and comic books and soup cans."

Check out the video below!

See more of CTG's Art Goes On project at CTGLA.org/ArtGoesOn.

