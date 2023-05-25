Video: First Look at the World Premiere of HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL

The musical is now playing at the new state-of-the-art Broadway Tent at Grandscape in Texas. 

His Story: The Musical, the world-premiere musical is now playing at the new state-of-the-art Broadway Tent at Grandscape in Texas.  Check out an all new behind the scenes video below!

His Story: The Musical features an original book music and lyrics by Anna Miriam Brown, with direction by two-time Tony Award nominee Jeff Calhoun (Disney’s Newsies, Bonnie & Clyde), and is presented by Tony Award-nominated producer Bruce Lazarus, Willie and Korie Robertson (stars of “Duck Dynasty,” New York Times bestselling authors), Brad Reeves / Bill Noble, Thinking Tree LLC, Jill Wilkinson, Cooper Collins, Christian and Sadie Robertson Huff, Mike Collins, and Troy Duhon / Bob Katz in association with Matthew Churchill Productions Ltd.

His Story: The Musical is a new, immersive, Broadway-style contemporary pop musical based on the life of Jesus. A common-man-from-an-obscure-family arrives in the big city and defies expectations. He performs miracles and speaks great wisdom, but chooses friends from the dregs of society and hangs out in the wrong part of town. Mocked by the establishment, he is adored by the people. Melding a youthful voice with a timeless perspective, the greatest story ever told is brought into the third millennium, reminding us of the universal power of love and redemption.

His Story: The Musical features Max Kuenzer as Jesus, leading a company of primarily home-grown local Texas artists including Lily Gast as Mary Magdalene, Richard Chaz Gomez as Judas, Jataria Heyward as Mother Mary, Logan Dolence as Joseph, Casey Lamont as Lucifer, Carlos Gutierrez as Gabriel, Bryan Munar as Peter, Camden Deal as Leper, Justin Taylor as Matthew, Caleb Bermejo as Pontius Pilate, Mat Blasio as Nicodemus, Courtney Blanc as Caiaphus, Ja'Naye Flanagan, Lia Karagianopoulos, Abby Murphy, Audrey Lee, Gigi Hausman, Nicholas Haas and Mark Quach.

With top talent from both the Broadway and arena touring industries, the creative team for His Story: The Musical features choreographer Eamon Foley (Annie at The Hollywood Bowl), music supervisor Rick Hip-Flores (Natasha, Pierre..., In Transit on Broadway); arrangers Rick Hip-Flores and Paweł ‘Bzim’ Zarecki; scenic designer Tobin Ost, costume designer Junghyun Georgia Lee, lighting designer Sooner Routhier, sound designer Daniel Lundberg, projection designer Caite Hevner, hair & make-up designer Tommy Kurzman, and music director Jesse Fry. Production Management by Tinc Productions. General Management is by Visceral Entertainment. Casting is by Eisenberg / Beans Casting.







