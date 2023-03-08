Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: First Look at Jackie Burns, Ashley Pérez Flanagan & More in COWBOY BOB at Alley Theatre

Cowboy Bob is running through March 26, 2023 in the Hubbard Theatre.

Mar. 08, 2023  

The Alley Theatre is presenting the new musical Cowboy Bob, created by Molly Beach Murphy of Galveston, Jeanna Phillips & Annie Tippe, with music and lyrics by Jeanna Phillips, book and additional lyrics by Molly Beach Murphy, additional music by Alex Thrailkill, directed and choreographed by Annie Tippe and running through March 26, 2023 in the Hubbard Theatre.

Get a first look at footage below!

One wouldn't look twice at Peggy Jo. She's a good daughter, always tips, plays by the rules - but when she dons a fake mustache, sunglasses, and ten-gallon hat, she becomes "Cowboy Bob"- the slickest bank robber Texas has ever known. Inspired by actual events, this world-premiere musical tells the story of one of the FBI's most unusual suspects through the eyes of a chain-restaurant waitress desperate to buck her flavorless life and awaken to all that's possible. With a genre-bending score that shifts from country to punk to folk and indie rock, Cowboy Bob is a defiant rejection of the status quo, inviting audiences to take life by the reins, join the heist, and let it ride.

The cast of Cowboy Bob includes Jackie Burns (Broadway's longest-running Elphaba in Wicked) as Peggy Jo Tallas and Ashley Pérez Flanagan (Broadway: Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 and Freestyle Love Supreme) as Rena, Adam Gibbs (Amerikin, A Christmas Carol) as Cop Hank, Brandon Hearnsberger (Ken Ludwig's Lend Me A Soprano, A Christmas Carol) as Manager Bill, Susan Koozin (Clue, Lend Me A Soprano) as Jerry "Ma" Tallas, Julia Krohn as Kathy (The Three Musketeers, Freaky Friday), Camryn Nunley as Cop Roy, Jamila Sabares-Klemm (Broadway: Merrily We Roll Along) as Tanya and Nathaniel Tenenbaum (5th Avenue Theatre: The Wiz) as Stan.

The creative team includes Scenic Designer Diggle, Costume Designer Haydee Zelideth, Lighting Designer Christopher Bowser, Sound Designer Tony-winner Jessica Paz, Projection Designer Stivo Arnoczy, Music Supervisor and Orchestrator Alex Thrailkill, Orchestrator and Vocal Arranger Mike Brun, Music Director Ada Westfall, New York Casting Stewart/Whitley, Fight Director & Intimacy Specialist Adam Noble, Production Stage Manager Erin Gioia Albrecht, and Assistant Stage Managers Emily Bohannan and Ethan Mitchell.






Related Stories
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Katrina Lenk & More to Present at the 38th Artios Awards Photo
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Katrina Lenk & More to Present at the 38th Artios Awards
Casting Society has announced its presenters for its 38th Artios Awards on Thursday, March 9, 2023, including Sheryl Lee Ralph, Katrina Lenk, and more. See the full list of nominees!
THE LITTLE MERMAID Official Trailer to Premiere During The Oscars Photo
THE LITTLE MERMAID Official Trailer to Premiere During The Oscars
Halle Bailey has shared a new poster for the upcoming live action film adaptation of The Little Mermaid, revealing that a new official trailer for the film will debut during The Oscars. Bailey and Melissa McCarthy, who plays Ursula in the film, are also scheduled to present during the awards ceremony.
Photos: Get a First Look at Arinzé Kenes MISTY at The Shed Photo
Photos: Get a First Look at Arinzé Kene's MISTY at The Shed
Get a first look at the US premiere of Misty, a genre-defying play written by and starring Olivier Award–nominee Arinzé Kene, presented at The Shed!
Goldie Hawn Opens Up About CHICAGO Movie Audition With Madonna Photo
Goldie Hawn Opens Up About CHICAGO Movie Audition With Madonna
Before Catherine Zeta-Jones and Renee Zellweger starred in the Oscar-winning 2003 film adaptation of Chicago, Goldie Hawn and Madonna had been developing a verison with disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein. Goldie Hawn has now opened up about the audition process, revealing that she felt 'undermined' by Weinstein.

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


Video: Get a First Look at LIFE OF PI on BroadwayVideo: Get a First Look at LIFE OF PI on Broadway
March 7, 2023

Get a first look at footage of Life of Pi on Broadway! See who is starring in the production, and how to purchase tickets.
Video: Jason Robert Brown & Alfred Uhry Discuss the Process of Bringing PARADE to the StageVideo: Jason Robert Brown & Alfred Uhry Discuss the Process of Bringing PARADE to the Stage
March 6, 2023

Watch BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge discuss Parade's journey to the stage with Alfred Uhry and Jason Robert Brown.
Video: The Kid Critics Get Swept Away By THE WIND IN THE WILLOWSVideo: The Kid Critics Get Swept Away By THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS
March 5, 2023

BroadwayWorld's Kid Critics watched The Wind in the Willows, which is now available to stream on BroadwayHD, and they are telling us what they thought in this video!
Photos/Video: Go Inside Rehearsal For THE COMEDY OF ERRORS At Chicago Shakespeare TheaterPhotos/Video: Go Inside Rehearsal For THE COMEDY OF ERRORS At Chicago Shakespeare Theater
March 3, 2023

In her final production as Chicago Shakespeare Theater artistic director, Barbara Gaines stages Shakespeare’s riotous The Comedy of Errors, imprinting her legacy of inventive and captivating interpretations of the Bard’s work for today’s audiences. Go inisde reheartsals with newly released photos and video of the company in action!
Video: First Look at the Cast of BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' Performing 'Dancin' Man'Video: First Look at the Cast of BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' Performing 'Dancin' Man'
March 3, 2023

Last night, March 2, Bob Fosse’s DANCIN’ returned to Broadway! To commemorate the first performance, the production has released a never-before-seen short film of the musical number, 'Dancin’ Man.' Check out the video here!
share