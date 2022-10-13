Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Video: Exclusive First Look at New Song From BLISS THE MUSICAL, 'Break Through the Dark'

Bliss follows four wonderfully unconventional princesses as they escape their sheltered lives and set off on a journey that will change them forever.

Oct. 13, 2022  

Bliss is releasing songs from the show on Spotify, iTunes, and wherever you get your music. Featuring music and lyrics by Emma Lively and Tyler Beatie and vocals from Alex Branton, Kayla Davion, Lissa deGuzman, Jovan E'Sean, Katy Geraghty, Lauryn Hobbs, Gizel Jiménez, John-Michael Lyles, Claire Manship, Claire Neumann, JJ Niemann, Veronica Otim, Conor Ryan, and Scarlett Walker, "Break Through The Dark" is the fourth song streaming now.

Get a first look at the studio cast recording the track below!

Bliss is an unabashedly joyful musical comedy that follows four wonderfully unconventional princesses as they escape their sheltered lives and set off on a journey that will change them forever. When they travel into an intoxicating new world run by ruthless beauty standards and a pushy fairy godfather, these daring sisters discover that staying true to who you really are - and living happily ever after - is more complicated than it seems. Featuring an electrifying pop rock score and a hilarious book, this delightfully subversive show celebrates love, sisterhood and everything that makes us perfectly imperfect.

Bliss had a successful world premiere at the 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle in February of 2020. For more information and updates, please visit https://blissthemusical.com/ or find the show on all social platforms at @blissthemusical.


