Video: Disney Unveils New 'It's a Small World' Verse Written by Richard Sherman in Short Film

On Wednesday, The Walt Disney Company premiered a short film debuting a new verse to the iconic song, “It’s a Small World,” written by Richard Sherman before his passing in May of 2024.

Sherman, who along with his late brother Robert wrote the song’s original verses from 1964 and many other timeless classics from some of Disney’s most celebrated films, shared the new verse with The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger in the summer of 2023 as his final gift to the studio that he so deeply cherished.

The three-minute and 30-second short film, The Last Verse, premiered Wednesday as part of an ABC News Studios' two-hour documentary event, The Untold Story of Mary Poppins: A Special Edition of 20/20, which commemorates the 60th anniversary of Walt Disney Studios’ Mary Poppins (1964), for which the Sherman Brothers earned Academy Awards® for Best Original Song and Best Original Score.

"As the legendary creators of some of the most cherished music of the past century, the Sherman brothers will be remembered for their profound impact on our global culture,” said Bob Iger. “Hearing Richard Sherman recite the final verse to ‘It’s a Small World’ before he died will be a moment I will carry with me forever. This beautiful short film is our tribute to their immeasurable musical contributions, their memory, and to the countless memories they helped create for generations of people around the world.”

The Last Verse serves as a tribute to the remarkable impact of the Sherman Brothers during their decades-long musical collaboration with Disney, ranging from “It’s a Small World,” to the timeless songs and scores from enduring Disney classics like, Mary Poppins, The Jungle Book (1976), Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971), and many more.

“It's a Small World” was written for the attraction of the same name, which was created for the 1964-1965 New York World’s Fair. Personally overseen by Walt Disney in support of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the attraction was a major success and after two seasons, it was moved to Disneyland Park, where it opened on May 28, 1966. Today, the attraction and the Sherman Brothers’ original song are part of five Disney Parks around the world, including Disneyland Park, the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World® Resort, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Hong Kong Disneyland.

This touching short film takes viewers on a journey through the past 60 years of the song's history, showcasing its impact on global pop culture. Renowned director Henry Alex Rubin, best known for his award-winning documentary Murderball, helmed the project for Disney and creative partner adam&eveDDB.