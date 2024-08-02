Video: Deborah Silver Is Getting Ready to Rock at City Winery

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Count Basie would have turned 120 in August, while the Count Basie Orchestra lives on, having just won the 2024 Grammy Award for Best Large Jazz Ensemble. In a collaboration with the Count Basie Orchestra, acclaimed two-time #1 Billboard chart-topping Jazz singer Deborah Silver is now gearing up for the early 2025 release of her new album Basie Rocks!, produced by Rolling Stones drummer extraordinaire Steve Jordan. She is here to tell us all about it!

“BASIE ROCKS!” re-imagines timeless Rock classics from artists including The Beatles, Peter Frampton, The Rolling Stones, Sting, Elton John, and others, while featuring special guest Trombone Shorty and collaborations with several highly-respected jazz musicians including Arturo Sandoval, Bill Frisell, Kurt Elling and George Coleman

In homage to Count Basie’s birthday, Deborah Silver will perform one-night only at The Loft at City Winery NYC on Tuesday, August 13th at 7:30pm along with her quartet of world-class musicians, performing select songs from Basie Rocks!, along with the classic Jazz and American Standards she’s become known for.

Her earlier album, 2016’s “The Gold Standards,” produced by Steve Tyrell was an out-of-the-box smash reaching #1 on the Billboard Traditional Jazz Album chart while landing at #1 on the Billboard Heatseeker Album chart and the #2 spot on the overall Billboard Jazz Album chart. Hear all about her journey and how this album, show, and ideas came to be!

About The Roundtable

The Roundtable is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music, and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on Broadway World every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!