Video: Daveed Diggs Recalls Prince Inviting the Cast of HAMILTON to a Club After a Performance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Tony Award-winning performer Daveed Diggs stopped by The Tonight Show on Wednesday to discuss some of his latest projects, including the upcoming final season of Snowpiercer.

In the interview, the actor recalled a time during the run of Hamilton when he, along with his fellow cast members, were invited to a club by the legendary late musician Prince.

"At intermission, everybody in the cast gets a text that just says 'Prince requests your presence at the [club] Avenue after the show.'"

Calling the evening "one of the best nights of my life," Diggs remembered Prince's set that began in the early hours of the morning.

"It's just him and his piano, Pam [the Funkstress] sort of scratching and breaks, and a dancer. He played for 90 minutes, starting at 2:30 in the morning...it was amazing."

Diggs also discussed his experience as a new father, and his new film Nickel Boy, which is slated to open the New York Film Festival in September.

Watch the full interview!

About Daveed Diggs

Diggs is the vocalist of the experimental hip hop group Clipping, and in 2015, he originated the dual roles of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in the musical Hamilton, for which he won a 2016 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical. Along with the main cast of Hamilton, he was awarded a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album in the same year.

Since leaving Hamilton, he played a recurring role in the television series Black-ish (2016–2018) and co-starred in the films Wonder (2017), Velvet Buzzsaw (2019) and The Little Mermaid (2023). Diggs also wrote, produced, and starred in the 2018 film Blindspotting, which earned him a nomination for the Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead; he acted as creator, writer, and executive producer on the 2021 spin-off sequel television series of the same name, in which he also reprised his role as a guest. As of 2020, he stars in the television adaptation of Snowpiercer. In 2021, he received a nomination for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series or Movie for his performance in the Disney+ live stage recording of Hamilton which was released in 2020. He recently lent his voice to the live-action Disney film The Little Mermaid, playing Sebastian.

Photo credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC