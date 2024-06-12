Video: Daniel Radcliffe Discusses His Broadway Career on CBS Mornings

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As of their "Road to the Tonys" series, CBS Mornings sat down with Daniel Radcliffe to discuss his Tony-nominated turn in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along, which is now playing at the Hudson Theatre.

In the interview, Radcliffe highlighted his close connection to his co-stars Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez, who play a trio of friends in the musical. He notes how much has happened in their lives during the time they have all been together.

"We've lived alongside each other now for the past couple of years. I've had a kid, Lindsay has gotten married and is having another baby, Jonathan's seen Beyonce four times. It's been a huge time for all of us," he said with a laugh.

Though this is his first Tony nomination, Radcliffe's ties to New York run deep. Merrily is Radcliffe's fifth Broadway show and he calls the city home.

"When the rest of the world was like 'You are always going to be Harry Potter,' Broadway said, 'Let's see what else you can do.'

Radcliffe went on to discuss his Broadway debut in the play Equus and his musical theater turn as J. Pierrepont Finch in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. He also recalled a recent performance of Merrily where his number Franklin Shephard, Inc. "went really really wrong...I jumped a full two minutes of the song."

"I stared at Jonathan Groff and I grabbed him so hard like he was the only thing anchoring me to the planet," he revealed.

Watch the full interview!

Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. An inventive, cult-classic ahead of its time, Merrily We Roll Along features some of Stephen Sondheim’s most celebrated and personal songs. Directed by Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along features music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth, and is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart.

Merrily We Roll Along is running on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre through July 7, 2024.