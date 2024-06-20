Video: Cynthia Erivo Talks Elphaba's Playlist, Sings Favorite Sondheim Lyric on THE LATE SHOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cynthia Erivo stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday to discuss some of her latest projects, including her turn as Elphaba in the highly anticipated film adaptation of Wicked.

To help her get into character as Elphaba, Erivo recalled listening to a playlist consisting of Kendrick Lamar, Beyonce, Doja Cat, and Snow Allegra, among others.

"I sort of mess around with her rage, and her insecurity, her love, and all those things. I try to make a varied playlist of who the person is," the performer revealed.

Erivo will also be appearing in the Lincoln Center concert production of Stephen Sondheim's A Little Night Music as the character of Petra later this month. Erivo said the song Being Alive from Company was her "gateway" to Sondheim, hearing it when she about 17 or 18 before seeing the show.

"A wonderful friend of mine Adrian Lester played Bobby in the Donmar Warehouse production of it and I had sneaked a preview of it on YouTube (which I wasn't supposed to do), but I loved it and I'd fallen in love with it and the music," she recalled.

She went on to sing a bit of Losing My Mind from Follies, naming it as her favorite Sondheim lyric.

Watch the full interview!

Cynthia Erivo has taken the world by storm since bursting onto the West End and Broadway stages in “The Color Purple.” An actress, singer, author, and producer, Erivo has received worldwide critical acclaim for her work, including Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Awards as well as Academy Award, Golden Globe, and SAG nominations.

Erivo has starred in “Harriet”, “Genius: Aretha,” “Luther: The Fallen Sun,” and is set to star as Elphaba in the upcoming John M. Chu film adaptation of the hit musical “WICKED.” Erivo also starred in, executive produced, and co-wrote and sang a feature song for the film “Drift."

Wicked: Part One premieres on November 27, 2024. The second part of the film, which is set to include two new songs, is second scheduled for a November 26, 2025 release.