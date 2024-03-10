Video: Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande Use WICKED Lyrics to Present at Oscars

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

'Wicked' co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande presented the Oscar for Best Original Song and Original Score.#Oscars#Oscars2024https://t.co/X7unxQW0XY pic.twitter.com/7kuckY054D ABC News (@ABC) March 11, 2024

Wicked movie stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande celebrated Oscar-nominated music from the past year by presenting Best Original Score and Best Original Song at the Oscars.

After the orchestra played "For Good" as they entered, the two movie musical stars used lyrics from Wicked and nodded to The Wizard of Oz while introducing the category.

"A great movie song can set the mood, reveal something about a character, and help us tell a story," Erivo began.

"And a great film score can even leave a handprint on our hearts forever," Grande said, referencing lyrics from "For Good," the iconic duet from the musical. "It can ignite wonder and astonishment, make us feel sadness and longing, and can even transport us to new worlds."

"Or somewhere over the rainbow where the dreams that you dare to dream really do come true," Erivo shared. Grande labeled the use of The Wizard of Oz lyrics as "wickedly subtle."

The awards went to Oppenheimer and Billie Eilish's Barbie song "What Was I Made For." Check out the full list of winners here.

The pair's lavish outfits honored their respective Wicked characters. Find out all the details on their looks and see more pictures here.

Wicked is in theaters this Thanksgiving. Directed by filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 26, 2025.

The cast also includes Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang, Bronwyn James and Keala Settle.