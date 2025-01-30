Video: Christopher Jackson Sings Early Version of HAMILTON's 'Right-Hand Man'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hamilton celebrates ten years on Broadway in 2025 and to celebrate, the show has been sharing flashbacks to the early days of the musical's development. Today, throw it back with this early draft of "Right-Hand Man," performed by Christopher Jackson as part of The Lincoln Center American Songbook Series in January 2012.

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.