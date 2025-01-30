Video: Christopher Jackson Sings Early Version of HAMILTON's 'Right-Hand Man'

The song was performed in January 2012, 3.5 years before the show's Broadway debut.
Hamilton celebrates ten years on Broadway in 2025 and to celebrate, the show has been sharing flashbacks to the early days of the musical's development. Today, throw it back with this early draft of "Right-Hand Man," performed by Christopher Jackson as part of The Lincoln Center American Songbook Series in January 2012.
HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.
With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.