Video: Celebrate 10 Years of KINKY BOOTS

Kinky Boots opened on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on April 4, 2013.

Apr. 04, 2023  

10 years ago today, on April 4, 2013, Kinky Boots opened on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Kinky Boots enjoyed a successful six-year Broadway run, playing its final performance on April 7, 2019 after 2,507 regular performances and 34 previews.

Based on true events, this huge-hearted hit tells the story of two people with nothing in common - or so they think. Charlie is a factory owner struggling to save his family business. Lola is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea. With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected pair learns to embrace their differences and creates a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen! But in the end, their most sensational achievement is their friendship.

The musical features 16 original songs by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Harvey Fierstein, and direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell. The original Broadway comapany included Billy Porter, Stark Sands, Annaleigh Ashford, and Lena Hall.

Kinky Boots was nominated in 13 categories at the 2013 Tony Awards, picking up six, including Best Musical.

In 2015, the musical transferred to the West End, where it ran for over 1400 performances at the Adelphi Theatre. It was nominated for seven Olivier Awards and won three, including Best Musical.

Kinky Boots has gone on to launch tours in the US and UK, and productions in countries all around the world, including South Korea, Japan, Australia, Poland, Germany, Spain, and more.

In November 2022, the musical returned to New York City, this time for an off-Broadway run that played for 32 previews and 102 regular performances.




