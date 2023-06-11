Video: Casey Nicholaw Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Choreography'

Some Like It Hot is currently running at the Shubert Theatre.

By: Jun. 11, 2023

Earlier tonight at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, Casey Nicholaw took home a Tony Award for 'Best Choreography' for his outstanding work on Some Like It Hot (currently running at the Shubert Theatre). After leaving the stage at the United Palace, Casey checked it with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

Casey is represented on Broadway as director/choreographer of Disney’s Aladdin (2014 Tony, Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle Award nominations for Best Choreography), and co-director and choreographer of The Book of Mormon (2011 Tony, Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle Awards for co-director and nominations in the same categories for Choreography); Olivier award-winner for Best Choreography. Represented on the West End as co-director/choreographer of The Book of Mormon. Other Broadway credits as director/choreographer: The Prom (2019 Tony nomination for Best Direction), Mean Girls (2018 Tony nominations for Best Direction and Choreography), Tuck Everlasting, Something Rotten! (2015 Tony, Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle Award nominations for Best Direction and Choreography) Elf: The Musical; The Drowsy Chaperone (2006 Tony, Drama Desk nominations for Best Direction and Choreography, Outer Critics Circle nomination for Best Choreography); Monty Python’s Spamalot directed by Mike Nichols (2005 Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations for Best Choreography). Other West End Credits as director/choreographer: The Drowsy Chaperone, Dreamgirls, and Aladdin. Film and TV credits include, “The Prom” (choreographer), “Trolls” (choreographer), “Smash” (director, S2 E7).





