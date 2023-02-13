Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge
Video: Can You Solve the Mystery at THE ART OF KILLIN' IT?

The Art of Killin' It is now running at Brooklyn's Future Proof.

Feb. 13, 2023  

Want to play dectective in an immersive theatrical mystery? Look no further than The Art of Killin' It, where audiences are invited to an evening at the lavish Hardigan Manor to enjoy an album release soirée for a popular Influencer-turned-Rapper. But when the night turns deadly, the guests (you, the audience) must investigate clues and interrogate suspects to try solve the mystery.

The Art of Killin' It is a hands-on, irreverent, immersive and interactive murder mystery show. It's a classic "whodunit" with a silly hip-hop twist. Running since last June, come experience the revamped and upgraded immersive show. Citizen Sleuths and Amateur Detectives- you don't wanna miss this one!

"Back in 2019 I created a script with my friends called 'Clue, But Black,'" creator Jordon Waters explained to Richard Ridge. "We all watched Clue and thought, 'But wouldn't it be great to see this with people of color?' That's lacking in the murder mystery world. People of color aren't really featured as much! They are their the killer or they get killed."

Below, watch as he gives us a special tour of the immersive space and explains what the show is all about.




