Video: CHICAGO's Alyssa Milano Talks 'Broadway Firsts'

BroadwayWorld sat down with Chicago on Broadway star Alyssa Milano to discuss her first Broadway experiences, including her first Broadway show, her first Broadway bow, and much more! Watch here!

Alyssa Milano is making her Broadway debut in the role of “Roxie Hart” at the Ambassador Theatre. She will play a limited engagement through Sunday, November 10, 2024. Chicago is Broadway’s longest running American musical in Broadway history.

Alyssa Milano has spent almost her entire life in the public eye since joining the national touring company for Annie at the age of 8. On stage, Milano starred in Tender Offer (Ensemble Studio Theater), a one-act play written by Wendy Wasserstein, All Night Long by American playwright John O'Keefe, and the first American musical adaptation of Jane Eyre. She also produced and starred in a Los Angeles production of Butterflies Are Free. Her most recent film, Netflix’ “Brazen” accrued over 94 million viewing hours in its first month of release. She also starred in “Insatiable” for the streaming giant, as “Coralee,” the social climbing wife of a disgraced lawyer/beauty pageant coach. Prior to that, she was seen in their hit series, “Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later,” opposite Amy Poehler, Elizabeth Banks, Michael Ian Black, and Judah Friedlander.