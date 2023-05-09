Video: Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations

On May 22, Broadway's best dancers and choreographers will gather at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts (566 LaGuardia Place off Washington Square Park) to celebrate the 2023 Chita Rivera Awards. In keeping with the mission of the Chita Rivera Awards, nominators considered shows and films that opened during the 2022-2023 theater season.

Jared Grimes (Funny Girl) will host this year's Chita Rivera Awards. At the Awards, John Kander with receive the Lifetime Achievement Award and BroadwayHD, founded by Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane, with receive the Ambassadors For The Arts Award.

Below, watch as performers from Bob Fosse's Dancin', & Juliet, A Beautiful Noise, New York, New York, Some Like It Hot, and more come out to celebrate their nominations. Check out a full list of nominees here!