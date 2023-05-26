Video: Bonnie Milligan's Life Just Got Better with a Tony Nomination

Bonnie Milligan is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical.

By:
When opportunity knocks, Bonnie Milligan is there to grab the Broadway bull by the horns. Just five years after making her Broadway debut in Head Over Heels, the fan favorite Kimberly Akimbo star is a Tony nominee! 

"I feel like I'm in a crazy, awesome dream," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "It's been a lot of years of hard work and hardship and loss. It's very real and I feel the weight of it all, but I feel the joy of what has come to this day. I carry all of that with me... but it makes it all the more special and beautiful."

Below, watch as Bonnie chats more about her road to Broadway, why this role was so important to her, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.





