Video: Bonnie Milligan Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Featured Actress in a Musical'

Earlier tonight at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, Bonnie Milligan took home a Tony Award for 'Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical' for her outstanding work in Kimberly Akimbo (currently running at the Booth Theatre). After leaving the stage at the United Palace, Bonnie checked it with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share her initial reaction!

Bonnie won the Lucille Lortel Award and was nominated for a Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League award for her performance in Kimberly Akimbo. Broadway: Head Over Heels (Theatre World award winner, OCC and Drama league nominations). Tour: Kinky Boots (original Pat). Off-Broadway: Promenade, God Bless You Mr. Rosewater (Encores!); Gigantic (Vineyard); TV: Katherine Witherbottom on “Search Party” (HBOMax), “Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime), “Chicago Fire” (NBC), “Happy” (SyFy), “New Amsterdam” (NBC). IG @beltingbons Twitter @beltingbonnie.