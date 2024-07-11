Video: Bette Midler Talks HELLO, DOLLY! Backstage Fun With Busy Philipps

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bette Midler joined Busy Philipps' Busy This Week, discussing her time in Hello, Dolly! on Broadway and more. Midler shared backstage antics at Hello, Dolly!, stating "Everybody in each dressing room decides on a theme... and you progress from room to room, getting progressively worse, and drunker," she went on to say, "Our dressing room was 'Breaking Bette', and it was all based on Breaking Bad,"

See the full clip below!

Directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, Hello, Dolly! began performances at Broadway's Shubert Theatre on March 15, 2017; Midler departed the show on January 14, 2018. Midler won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her starring role in Hello, Dolly!.

About Bette Midler

Bette Midler made her Broadway debut in Fiddler on the Roof. Her remarkable career started while singing in New York bathhouses, where she was given the name, "The Divine Miss M."

Her debut record, "The Divine Miss M," earned her a Grammy Award for Best New Artist. In 1979, Bette made her film debut in portraying a doomed and self-destructive rock & roll singer in The Rose, for which she earned the Golden Globe for Best Actress, Academy Award nomination, and Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal performance.

In 1988 Bette starred in Beaches, and received her third Grammy Award, Record of the Year, for the film's title song, "Wind Beneath My Wings." In 2022, Midler returned to her role in Hocus Pocus for a sequel, which had the biggest streaming premiere in Disney+ history.