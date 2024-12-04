Video: Behind-the-Scenes of WICKED Movie's Ozdust Ballroom Sequence

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Take a look behind the curtain at the Ozdust Ballroom scene. In a new video posted to the official Wicked account, viewers are invited to learn more about what went into the making of the pivotal scene at the Ozdust Ballroom.

"It wasn't enough just to have a piece of choreography. It needed to show the pain that she was enduring but also the surrender to being okay with being alone," Cynthia Erivo says in the video. In the film, the Ozdust scene sees Elphaba don the infamous black hat for the first time and perform a unique dance in front of her Shiz classmates.

"This can't feel choreographed. This has to look like Elphaba is doing this in real time for the very first time," choreographer Christopher Scott explains. Watch the new video now.

The Wicked film adaptation, currently in theaters, stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.