Video: Annaleigh Ashford & Josh Groban Sing 'The Phantom of the Opera' at MISCAST

While they were starring in Sweeney Todd on Broadway, Annaleigh Ashford and Josh Groban took on another classic Broadway romance at MCC Theater's MISCAST23.

The pair performed a gender-bent version of "The Phantom of the Opera," with Groban singing Christine's role and Ashford donning the iconic Phantom mask to sing the title role's part.

MISCAST23 took place on April 3, 2023, honoring Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Vanessa Williams and MCC Youth Company Alum Lianny Toval.

Miscast is one of the most anticipated and exciting theater events in New York each year. The biggest stars of stage and screen took to the stage at Hammerstein Ballroom, performing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast.

The 2023 event also included Joy Woods, Ben Platt, Dylan Mulvaney, Rachel Zegler, LaChanze, and more.