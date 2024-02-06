Video: Ani DiFranco and Anaïs Mitchell Perform 'Our Lady of the Underground' From HADESTOWN

DiFranco will be making her Broadway debut as 'Persephone' on February 9, 2024.

By: Feb. 06, 2024

POPULAR

Three-Time Tony Award Winner Hinton Battle Passes Away at 67 Photo 1 Three-Time Tony Award Winner Hinton Battle Passes Away at 67
2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 2 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Listen to the 2024 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album Photo 3 Listen to the 2024 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album
Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91 Photo 4 Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91

Hadestown Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $61.50
Cast
Photos
Videos
Shop Merch
Video: Ani DiFranco and Anaïs Mitchell Perform 'Our Lady of the Underground' From HADESTOWN

Ani DiFranco, who originated the role of 'Persephone' on the Hadestown original studio album in 2010, will be making her Broadway debut as 'Persephone' in Hadestown on Broadway on February 9, 2024.

Before DiFranco takes to the stage, check out a video of her singing 'Our Lady of the Underground' with Hadestown composer Anaïs Mitchell below! 

About Ani DiFranco

Widely considered a feminist icon, Grammy winner Ani DiFranco is the mother of the DIY movement, being one of the first artists to create her own record label in 1990. While she has been known as the “Little Folksinger,” her music has embraced punk, funk, hip hop, jazz, soul, electronica and even more distant sounds. She has shared stages with Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Pete Seeger, Kris Kristofferson, Bon Iver, Brandi Carlile, Billy Bragg, Michael Franti, Chuck D., and many more. Her most recent albums include 2021’s Revolutionary Love and the June 2023 25th Anniversary Edition reissue of her seminal album Little Plastic Castle, both on her own label Righteous Babe Records. Her memoir No Walls and the Recurring Dream was released in May 2019 by Viking Books and was a New York Times Top 10 best seller. Her debut children’s book The Knowing is out now.  

About Hadestown

Hadestown currently stars Betty Who as Persephone (through February 4), Jordan Fisher as Orpheus, Tony Award winner Lillias White as Hermes, Phillip Boykin as Hades, and Solea Pfeiffer as Eurydice. They are joined by Lindsey Hailes, Belén Moyano, and Brit West as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily AftonMalcolm Armwood, Chibueze Ihumoa, Alex Puette and Grace Yoo. The cast includes swings Sojourner BrownBrandon CameronTara JacksonMax KumangaiAlex Lugo, and Tanner Ray Wilson.   




RELATED STORIES

1
Lillias White Extends Run in HADESTOWN For Final Time Photo
Lillias White Extends Run in HADESTOWN For Final Time

 Tony Award winner Lillias White has extended her run as ‘Hermes’ in Hadestown on Broadway for the final time at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 West 48th Street). Her final performance will be Sunday, March 17, 2024. 

2
Video: Watch Betty Who and Phillip Boykin Sing in HADESTOWN Photo
Video: Watch Betty Who and Phillip Boykin Sing in HADESTOWN

Check out a clip of Betty Who & Phillip Boykin singing 'How Long?' in Hadestown!

3
THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTYs Lola Tung to Join HADESTOWN Photo
THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY's Lola Tung to Join HADESTOWN

The Summer I Turned Pretty star Lola Tung will be  joining the cast of Hadestown on Broadway! Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets!

4
HADESTOWN Releases New Block of Tickets Through September 1, 2024 Photo
HADESTOWN Releases New Block of Tickets Through September 1, 2024

Beginning today, Tuesday, December 19 at 10:00am ET, a new block of tickets for Hadestown will be available for performances through September 1, 2024. Learn more about how to get tickets here!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Hadestown Logo Marbled Beanie Hadestown Logo Marbled Beanie
Hadestown Any Way the Wind Blows Socks Hadestown Any Way the Wind Blows Socks
Hadestown Red Flower Hat Hadestown Red Flower Hat
Hadestown World We Dream About Flask Hadestown World We Dream About Flask

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 6, 2024Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 6, 2024
Trailers for WICKED And More Could Drop On Super Bowl SundayTrailers for WICKED And More Could Drop On Super Bowl Sunday
MATILDA Superfan Billie Eilish 'Would Love' To Write A Musical SomedayMATILDA Superfan Billie Eilish 'Would Love' To Write A Musical Someday
Andrew Barth Feldman, Taylor Iman Jones and More to Appear at 2024 Junior Theater Festival WestAndrew Barth Feldman, Taylor Iman Jones and More to Appear at 2024 Junior Theater Festival West

Videos

Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End Video
Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End
Photos & First Look at AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
Photos & First Look at AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Character Breakdown: DOUBT Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: DOUBT Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
DOUBT
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
Ticket Central WINTER '24 TICKET DISCOUNT PRO
MJ THE MUSICAL
APPROPRIATE

Recommended For You