Video: Angelina Jolie Shares What It Means to Be an Outsider on THE TONIGHT SHOW

On Thursday, Angelina Jolie visited The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to discuss some of her latest projects, including producing and winning a Tony for The Outsiders and learning how to sing opera for her role in the film Maria.

In the interview, Jolie noted that this was one of her first talk show appearances in several years. She shed some light on The Outsiders, telling Fallon what led her to produce the show. "I produced it because I saw an early workshop of it and I loved what they were doing with it," Jolie explained. "I thought it was amazing and my daughter also loved it."

She also shared what she believes it means to be an outsider: [An outsider] is somebody who's comfortable with other people not understanding who you are...but you know who you are and you're okay with that." Watch the full interview!

Angelina Jolie is an Academy Award-winning actress and director, with numerous film credits including Walt Disney Pictures’ Maleficent series, Salt and Girl, Interrupted, and the Pablo Larrain–directed Maria, which follows opera singer Maria Callas in the last days of her life. She is a Tony Award-winning producer on the acclaimed Broadway musical, The Outsiders.