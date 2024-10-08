Video: Andrew Garfield Eager for Broadway Return After Hiatus

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Andrew Garfield is itching to get back on the stage. After six years away from Broadway to focus on his film career, the actor shared that he is feeling the pull to return to his theatre roots.

"I'm a theatre creature," the actor said on Late Night with Seth Meyers. "I feel no more connected and threaded into the excitement and beauty of this city than when I'm doing a play. Having done two plays here now, I do feel like 'Oh, gosh, it's calling again.'"

However, he does admit that performing on the stage is not for the faint of heart, saying that "you're at the altar of the theatre gods." Garfield recalled his run in Angels in America where, along with his co-star Nathan Lane, the actor didn't miss a single performance for a year. He discussed the difficulty of maintaining that routine for that length of time.

"When you're onstage for 9 hours playing a character every day that is going through the hell that my character was going through...there were definitely days where I was like, 'I don't know how to do this.' And there's an audience waiting." Garfield went on to win a Tony Award for her performance. Watch the full discussion here!

Andrew Garfield is an Academy Award-nominated actor who has starred in numerous films, including film tick, tick... BOOM!, an adaptation of the Jonathan Larson stage musical. Garfield made his Broadway debut in 2012 in the revival of Arthur Miller's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Death Of A Salesman, opposite Phillip Seymour-Hoffman and directed by Mike Nichols. He went on to play the role of Prior Walter in the 2018 revival of Angels in America.

Photo credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC