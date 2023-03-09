Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Andrew Barth Feldman, Laura Benanti & More Star in NO HARD FEELINGS Trailer

The new film is set to hit theaters this summer.

Mar. 09, 2023  

The trailer for No Hard Feelings, the new film starring Andrew Barth Feldman, Laura Benanti, Matthew Broderick, and more, has been released. The movie is set to hit theaters on June 23, 2023.

Jennifer Lawrence produces and stars in the laugh-out-loud, edgy comedy from director Gene Stupnitsky (Good Boys) and the co-writer of Bad Teacher.

The new film also stars Natalie Morales, Hasan Minhaj, Kyle Mooney, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Scott MacArthur and more.

On the brink of losing her childhood home, Maddie (Lawrence) discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents (Benanti and Broderick) looking for someone to "date" their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy (Feldman), before he leaves for college. To her surprise, Maddie soon discovers the awkward Percy is no sure thing.

Laura Benanti will also be seen in the upcoming second season of The Gilded Age. Most recently, Laura starred as Eliza Doolittle in the Broadway Revival of My Fair Lady. Prior to that, she has been seen in She Loves Me, Meteor Shower, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, The Sound of Music, Into the Woods, Swing, The Wedding Singer, Nine, and more. She won a Tony Award for her role as Gypsy Rose Lee in Gypsy, opposite Patti LuPone.

Andrew Barth Feldman is the winner of the Best Actor Award at the 2018 National High School Musical Theatre Awards (known more commonly as the Jimmy Awards). He made his Broadway debut in the title role in Dear Evan Hansen. Feldman starred as Linguini in a benefit concert presentation of Ratatouille the Musical, originated on TikTok, inspired by the 2007 Disney/Pixar film. He was recently seen in the second season of High School Musical: the Musical: the Series on Disney+.

Watch the new trailer here:






