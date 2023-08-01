Video: Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character CBS MORNINGS

Shucked is now running on Broadway at The Nederlander Theatre.

By: Aug. 01, 2023

POPULAR

2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/23/23 Photo 2 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/23/23
Video: Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Photo 3 Video: Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Hall
Photos: First Look at BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL on Broadway Photo 4 Photos: First Look at BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL on Broadway

Shucked
Click Here for More on Shucked

Alex Newell appeared on CBS Mornings today to discuss their Tony-winning performance in Shucked on Broadway.

Newell spoke about playing Lulu in the hit Broadway musical and how they relate to the role.

"She is quick, she is independent, she is affirmative in her own life and affirms other people's lives and I learned so much from playing this strong person in my own life and I apply those lessons of like, I built this wonderful career of my own and it's okay to need someone else at the same time and look at the fruits of your labor," Newell shared.

In June, Newell made history as the first out non-binary performer to win a Tony Award. During the interview, they opened up about what that moment meant to them.

"I was told that I was too fat to play roles on Broadway. I was told that I was too sassy, too Black. I was too much. I was too loud. To be on that stage and to win one of the highest awards in theater was life-affirming," they continued.

Newell also discussed growing up inspired by Nell Carter, what the live audience adds to Shucked, not wanting to be a role model, and more. Watch the complete interview below!

With a book by 2023 Tony Award nominee Robert Horn, music and lyrics by 2023 Tony Award nominees Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and direction by 2023 Tony Award nominee and three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien, Shucked also stars the award-winning ensemble of (in alphabetical order) Outer Critics Circle Award nominee John Behlmann, Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominee Kevin Cahoon, Drama Desk Award nominee Andrew Durand, Tony Award nominee Grey Henson, Theatre World Award winner and Drama Desk Award nominee Caroline Innerbichler, and Theatre World Award winner Ashley D. Kelley.

The ensemble of Shucked features Jimmy BrewerAudrey CardwellDwayne ClarkRheaume CrenshawJaygee MacapugayScott StanglandYasmeen Sulieman, and Quinn VanAntwerp. The swings are Miki AbrahamKen Wulf ClarkTraci Elaine Lee, and Alan Wiggins.

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can't get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is turning Broadway on its ear and offer a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

Watch the interview here:







RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Alex Newell Performs Independently Owned From SHUCKED on THE VIEW Photo
Video: Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VIEW

Tony winner Alex Newell appeared on The View to perform the 'Independently Owned' from Shucked on Broadway. Before the interview, Newell sat down to discuss their history-making Tony win, 'cackling' to the Shucked script when they first read it, and the standing ovations they receive every night after 'Independently Owned.' Watch the video!

2
Isabelle McCalla to Join the Cast of SHUCKED as Maizy in September Photo
Isabelle McCalla to Join the Cast of SHUCKED as 'Maizy' in September

Isabelle McCalla, who has originated roles in The Prom, Hercules, and Water For Elephants, will begin performances as ‘Maizy,’ the small-town girl with medium-sized city dreams, in Shucked. Learn how to purchase tickets!

3
Patrick Pacheco to Explore How SHUCKED Became a Hit Photo
Patrick Pacheco to Explore How SHUCKED Became a Hit

In this new two-part episode of “THEATER: All the Moving Parts” host Patrick Pacheco looks at why “Shucked,” is poised to be the sleeper of the season. On the heels of its nine Tony nominations and one win (Alex Newell), Pacheco speaks with three of the nominees: writer Robert Horn, director Jack O’Brien, and actor Kevin Cahoon.

4
Review Roundup: SHUCKED Opens On Broadway! The Critics Weigh In! Photo
Review Roundup: SHUCKED Opens On Broadway! The Critics Weigh In!

Tony-nominee Kevin Cahoon welcomes Shucked's woman of the world, Maizy, for the latest episode of the web chat show, Between Two Stalks. Watch the video below!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Café Mambo Ibiza Launches Ultimate DJ Competition With AbsolutCafé Mambo Ibiza Launches Ultimate DJ Competition With Absolut
Durand Bernarr Partners With Spotify for Two New Spotify SinglesDurand Bernarr Partners With Spotify for Two New Spotify Singles
Kim Petras Joins Sofia Reyes & Danna Paola on 'Tqum'Kim Petras Joins Sofia Reyes & Danna Paola on 'Tqum'
Richard Walters Releases New Single 'Anchor'Richard Walters Releases New Single 'Anchor'

Videos

Video: Davie & Evans Sing 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video Video: Davie & Evans Sing 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Video
Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
See Rhea Perlman & More in LET'S CALL HER PATTY Video
See Rhea Perlman & More in LET'S CALL HER PATTY
Antonio Diaz Previews EL MAGO POP Broadway Show on TODAY Video
Antonio Diaz Previews EL MAGO POP Broadway Show on TODAY
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
WICKED
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
CHICAGO

Recommended For You