Video: ALADDIN's Sonya Balsara is On the Rise!

It's a whole new world of possibilities for Sonya Balsara, who just last month officially took over as Jasmine in Aladdin on Broadway. This isn't her first magic carpet ride, howerever; Balsara made her Broadway debut with the show just last fall when she played the role for several weeks.

Below, watch as she checks in with BroadwayWorld's Candace Cordelia to chat about her road to Broadway, and the importance of representing her culture as a mixed-race person in this iconic Disney role.

Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award®-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years, breaking 16 New Amsterdam Theatre house records. Worldwide it has welcomed more than 14 million people to nine productions and can be seen currently on Broadway, on tour across North America, and in Tokyo, the Netherlands, Mexico City and Germany, with two new productions slated to open this year. The Broadway production recently joined the list of Top 20 longest Broadway runs.