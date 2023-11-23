Video: ALADDIN Performs 'Prince Ali' at the Thanksgiving Day Parade

Aladdin is currently running on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre.

By: Nov. 23, 2023

POPULAR

3 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 3 Broadway Shows Close Today
Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two Photo 2 Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two
Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall Photo 3 Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall
How to Watch the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Your Complete Guide! Photo 4 How to Watch the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Your Complete Guide!

Aladdin Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $85
Cast
Photos
Videos
Aladdin

Earlier this this morning, the cast of Aladdin made magic with a special performance at the Thanksgiving Day Parade. Watch their performance of "Prince Ali" below! 

Other Broadway performances at the 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade include: Back to the Future, Spamalot, Shucked, & Juliet, and How to Dance in Ohio (on NBC) and Chicago and A Beautiful Noise (on CBS).

Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award®-winning animated film, celebrated its 9th anniversary on Broadway tearlier this year. The hit musical opened at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years.

Hailed by The New York Times as "fabulous and extravagant," the Broadway production has broken 16 New Amsterdam Theatre house records and spawned nine productions on four continents. Worldwide it has welcomed more than 16 million people and can be seen currently on Broadway and on tour across North America, as well as in Tokyo, Mexico City and Madrid, with a UK tour slated to open this year. The Broadway production recently played its 3,000th performance and joined the list of Top 20 longest Broadway runs.




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: ALADDIN Understudy Shares Incredible Story of Getting From a Plane to the Stage Photo
Video: ALADDIN Understudy Shares Incredible Story of Getting From a Plane to the Stage

Mikayla Renfrow, who is currently in the ensemble of Aladdin and understudying the role of Jasmine, took to TikTok to share a story of how an airline went above and beyond to get her to the theatre on time when she was called last-minute into her understudy track.

2
Video: Go Inside Michael James Scotts Broadway Crib Photo
Video: Go Inside Michael James Scott's Broadway Crib

When Michael James Scott isn't making magic onstage in Broadway's Aladdin, you'll find him backstage at the New Amsterdam Theatre in his fully decked out dressing room. Check out a full tour of his Broadway crib in the video here!

3
Video: How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scotts Broadway Wishes Come True Photo
Video: How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True

As Disney's Aladdin continues its 9th year on Broadway, the show has truly had a friend in Michael James Scott along the way. In this video, watch as he chats more with Richard Ridge about the joys of playing one of Broadway's most beloved characters. 

4
ALADDIN on Broadway- A Complete Guide Photo
ALADDIN on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about Aladdin on Broadway. Check out all the details below!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Aladdin Logo Magnet Aladdin Logo Magnet

More Hot Stories For You

Video: THE ART OF KINDNESS Podcast Surprises Broadway's Best With Sweet Treats From Shmackary'sVideo: THE ART OF KINDNESS Podcast Surprises Broadway's Best With Sweet Treats From Shmackary's
Video: Watch Liz Callaway Sing 'Grateful' by John Bucchino For ThanksgivingVideo: Watch Liz Callaway Sing 'Grateful' by John Bucchino For Thanksgiving
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Lincoln Center Theater's THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIAPhotos: Go Inside Opening Night of Lincoln Center Theater's THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
Listen: Patti LuPone Talks the State of Broadway, Living With Aubrey Plaza, and More on YOU AND ME BOTH WITH HILLARY CLINTONListen: Patti LuPone Talks the State of Broadway, Living With Aubrey Plaza, and More on YOU AND ME BOTH WITH HILLARY CLINTON

Videos

Jeremy Strong and Team Open Up About What to Expect from AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Video
Jeremy Strong and Team Open Up About What to Expect from AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Video
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Jordan Fisher Performs 'Wait For Me' in a New Clip From HADESTOWN Video
Jordan Fisher Performs 'Wait For Me' in a New Clip From HADESTOWN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
& JULIET
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You