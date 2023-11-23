Video: ALADDIN Performs 'Prince Ali' at the Thanksgiving Day Parade

Earlier this this morning, the cast of Aladdin made magic with a special performance at the Thanksgiving Day Parade. Watch their performance of "Prince Ali" below!

Other Broadway performances at the 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade include: Back to the Future, Spamalot, Shucked, & Juliet, and How to Dance in Ohio (on NBC) and Chicago and A Beautiful Noise (on CBS).

Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award®-winning animated film, celebrated its 9th anniversary on Broadway tearlier this year. The hit musical opened at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years.

Hailed by The New York Times as "fabulous and extravagant," the Broadway production has broken 16 New Amsterdam Theatre house records and spawned nine productions on four continents. Worldwide it has welcomed more than 16 million people and can be seen currently on Broadway and on tour across North America, as well as in Tokyo, Mexico City and Madrid, with a UK tour slated to open this year. The Broadway production recently played its 3,000th performance and joined the list of Top 20 longest Broadway runs.