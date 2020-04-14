Chicago's Victory Gardens Theater Will Stream FUN HOME This Spring; Cancels Final Show Of Season

Victory Gardens Theater has announced that it will be offering a 2-week streaming run of its critically acclaimed production of Fun Home from 2017. Details about the online run will be available soon. Watch the trailer below!

Hailed as one of Broadway's most original musicals and the winner of 5 Tony Awards, Fun Home is a groundbreaking story inspired by Alison Bechdel's best-selling graphic memoir. In this intimate musical, Alison sets out to unravel the many mysteries of her childhood through a series of memories and conversations - from her coming out to her moving journey to acceptance. Gary Griffin (Hand to God, Never the Sinner) directs this emotionally charged family drama that The New York Times calls "extraordinary," and "a rare beauty."

The company has also announced the cancellation of Right To Be Forgotten by Sharyn Rothstein, directed by Devon de Mayo. Right To Be Forgotten, scheduled to play May 29 - June 28, 2020, was the planned conclusion of the theater's 45th Season.

Victory Gardens will be reaching out to ticketholders by phone within the next week to discuss options.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You