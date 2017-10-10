Vengeance Is His! SWEENEY TODD Recoups Off Broadway

The Barrow Street Theatre Pie Shop is full of joy today!

According to Variety, the Tooting Arts Club production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, led by Hugh Panaro and Carolee Carmello, has recouped its $1.22 million capitalization in just 24 weeks.

Producer Rachel Edwards told Variety, "with a title like this, in a small space with an original concept, in a town where everyone loves Sondheim, selling tickets so far hasn't been as difficult as one might imagine."

In addition to Panaro and Carmello as Sweeney and Mrs. Lovett, the cast includes Stacie Bono (as Pirelli & Beggar Woman), Jake Boyd (as Anthony), Eryn LeCroy (as Johanna), Michael James Leslie (as Judge Turpin), John-Michael Lyles (as Tobias) and John Rapson (as The Beadle). The cast also includes Colin Anderson, David Michael Garry, Matt Leisy, Liz Pearce, Danny Rothman, Monet Sabel and Anne Tolpegin.

This production of the classic tale of blood thirsty barber Sweeney Todd and resourceful pie shop proprietress Mrs. Lovett immerses audiences in a completely new theatrical experience. This Sweeney Todd comes to New York City following sold-out runs in London where the show debuted in the 35-seat Harrington's Pie and Mash Shop, the oldest continuously operating pie shop in the city, before transferring (by special arrangement with Cameron Mackintosh) to a 69- seat West End venue on Shaftesbury Avenue. The working pie-shop environment has been re-created in the 130-seat Barrow Street Theatre.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Related Articles