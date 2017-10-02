Vegas Venues Announce Entertainment Cancelations Following Tragic Mass Shooting

Oct. 2, 2017  

Vegas Venues Announce Entertainment Cancelations Following Tragic Mass Shooting

Following the tragic events of last night, several Las Vegas venues have announced cancellations in entertainment for tonight, October 2.

According to Variety, Cirque du Soleil and Blue Man Group have canceled all of tonight's shows. Ticketholders will be refunded. Caesar's Palace has also canceled performances tonight.

Click here to find out how can you help those effected by Sunday night's shooting.


