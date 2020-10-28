Vanessa Williams, Ben Vereen and More Join Virtual Veteran's Day Benefit Concert

Tune in November 7-8 and November 10-11 on YouTube.

Broadway's best will come together to honor members of the United States Armed Forces past and present with Stage Aurora Theatrical Company's Broadway Celebrates Veterans Day virtual concert!

Performers include Ben Vereen, Cady Huffman, Vanessa Williams, Robert Cuccioli, Aaron Lazar Darius de Haas, NaTasha Yvette Williams, N'Kenge, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, Cody Renard Richard and more!

This special virtual concert will benefit Stage Aurora Theatrical Company and Northeast Florida Women Veterans of Jacksonville.

Attendance is free with a suggested donation of $25.

