Vampires Take Over in Poster for Season 2 of Halloween Rock Musical Web Series, THE HUNTED: ENCORE

This Halloween is going to rock. New York City's musical vampire web series is back for an all-new, 8-episode season.

Being the city's fiercest slayer is exhausting. After a member of her team was turned by vampire John last season, Megan and the Slayers must battle an entirely new enemy - rocker vamp mercenaries The Queens of the Damned - with some unexpected help: Bob from LA (aka creator of The Hunted). But the Queens want more than just Megan's blood. They want her.

THE HUNTED: ENCORE is an award-winning rock musical action comedy web series and a spinoff of THE HUNTED, the longest-running series on the internet. Season 1 was accepted to and won awards at many festivals including the LA Webfest, Brooklyn Webfest, GenCon Film Festival, Indie Series Awards, Web Series Festival Global, and more.

Every day until Halloween, THE HUNTED: ENCORE will be releasing new posters and videos leading up to the Season 2 premiere. Be sure to follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Watch a trailer for Season 2 below, and be sure to check out the poster (above, left)!

Charging Moose Media presents

THE HUNTED: ENCORE Season 2

Directed by Crystal Arnette (co-founder of SEQUIN, previously creative producer of #SERIALS @ the flea)

Director of Photography: Garrett Kafchinski

Written by Ned Donovan and Joe Pietropaolo

Visual Effects by Robert Chapin (VFX for Star Wars: The Force Awakens)

Music Supervisor: Marcus Thorne Bagala (The Affair, This American Life)

Original Songs by Preston Max Allen (We Are The Tigers, The Rage: Carrie 2 an Unauthorized Musical)

Additional Songs by Marcus Thorne Bagala and Megan Bagala

Arrangements by Will Melones (Empire), and Marcus Thorne Bagala

Original Soundtrack by Marcus Thorne Bagala and Steve Goldshein

Assistant Director: Ashley Monique George

Sound Capture: A.M. Zick

First AC: Charlie Muentes

Starring:

Megan Dorn (Panic! The Musical)

Ned Donovan (Night of the Living Deb)

Andrew Mayer (Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812)

Robert Chapin (The Hunted, Ring of Steel)

John Steven Gardner (Once: The Musical, Bandleader for Common Jack)

Adam Kaster (The Golden Bride)

Liz Damuth

Hannah Rose

Amanda D'Archangelis (Creator of The Disembodied Hand That Fisted Everyone to Death: The Musical, The Radium Girls:A Jaw Dropping New Musical)

Adenike Thomas (The Morning After, Mirror Mirror)

Carly Kincannon (America's Sweethearts, Regional: Spring Awakening, American Idiot)

Related Articles