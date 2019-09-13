Valerie Smaldone Welcomes Guests From 'You Are Here: A COME FROM AWAY Story” Saturday On Bagels And Broadway

Join New York media personality, Valerie Smaldone, on Bagels and Broadway, this Saturday at 9:05am on your radio dial at WNYM-AM 970, or online at www.am970theanswer.com, when she welcomes movers and shakers from the Arts and the food world on her weekly radio broadcast and podcast.

On Saturday, Sept. 14th, Valerie will interview documentary film subjects from "You Are Here: A Come From Away Story" about their experiences when Gander, Newfoundland took in 7,000 passengers who were diverted to the small island on 9/11. After US air space was shut down, travelers remained in Gander for 5 days, tended by the locals. Oz Fudge, who was the constable of Gander at the time, as well as stranded passengers, Diane and Nick Marson, join Valerie.

Michael Kooman and Christopher Dimond, writers of the musical, The Noteworthy Life of Harold Barnes will talk to Valerie about the show, and the CD which just dropped Thursday!

And there's no Bagels and Broadway without some food news! Valerie's segment FoodBytes, welcomes Chef Barbara Sibley, founder of La Palapa Cocina Mexicana and executive chef of Share-A Second Helping of Life (a culinary extravaganza), taking place on Sept 23rd to benefit women facing ovarian and breast cancer. The event pairs top female chefs with notable "sous-chefs" who work in theater, media and publishing. Valerie will participate again this year as a sous-chef.

Valerie Smaldone is a multiple award-winning journalist and longtime arts advocate, who has excelled at voiceover work, entertainment specials, event hosting, writing and acting on and off-Broadway since leaving her long held #1 spot on WLTW/106.7 LiteFM after 24 years. Valerie recently celebrated her one year anniversary producing and hosting Bagels and Broadway, featuring interviews with Broadway, music and film talent from both sides of the footlights, as well as food news from all five boroughs and beyond. The weekly show has featured: Stephen Schwartz, TV Star and parfumier, Kate Walsh, actress Susan Lucci, actress-singer, Hayley Swindal, Max von Essen, director and choreographer, Jennifer Werner, Theatermania founder and entrepreneur, Darren Sussman, Broadway producer Ken Davenport, The Ferryman playwright and Tony Winner, Jez Butterworth, Tootsie writer and Tony Winner Robert Horn, Tony Winner Cady Huffman, founder of the Comedy Hall of Fame Jeffrey Pancer, the dialect coach Joel Goldes, Fiddler on the Roof producer, Jana Robbins, Fiddler actor Adam B. Shapiro, writer-director Will Nunziata, actor Erich Bergen, composer Joe Iconis, Be More Chill and Broadway Bounty Hunter producer, Jennifer Tepper, Winnie Holzman, actors Nicholas Guest, Julie Halston, Renee Taylor, comedian-singer, Tori Scott, Jill Eikenberry and Michael Tucker, and many other show business luminaries.

Listeners can tune in Saturday at 9am to WNYM-AM 970, or online at www.am970theanswer.com.





