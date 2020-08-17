VIDEOS: Watch Highlights of Our Next on Stage: Dance Edition Contestants - Enter Now to Win!

We've received many submissions already! Enter yours before the August 21 deadline!

We've already received many submissions for our Next on Stage: Dance Edition competition! Check out some of our contestants and make sure to enter your audition before the August 21 deadline!

Dust off your dancing shoes, because BroadwayWorld announced today the launch of NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION - Sponsored by LaDuca. Following the immense success of our musical theatre singing competition for student performers, we're moving from the recording studio to the dance floor to shine the spotlight on talented, young musical theatre dancers.

BroadwayWorld is inviting students to submit videos of themselves dancing to a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition. Entries are now open for students in two age groups: college students (18-22 years old) and high school students (14-17 years old). Entries will be accepted through midnight EST, August 21, 2020.

Check out the full list of prizes HERE!

Peyton Walton from Watauga High School

Get Down from Six the Musical Sean Lockhart from Mesa Ridge High School

Stop from Mean Girls Julia Ruth Patella from

The Music and The Mirror from A Chorus Line Kyla Hull from

Cell Block Tango from Chicago Kristin Leechow from Elon University

There'll Be Some Changes Made from Bubbling Brown Sugar Shannon Bradley from Winthrop University

When You're An Addams from The Addams Family Brionna Trilling from Marymount Manhattan College

Footloose ( Ashton Lambert from Otterbein University

On the Street Where You Live from My Fair Lady Kaitlyn Thomas from The Institute for American Musical Theater

My Heart Belongs to Daddy from Leave It To Me! Brooklyn Bronson from Chapman University

Don't Rain On My Parade from Funny Girl Serenity Holmes from Notre Dame Preparatory School

His Kiss, The Riot from Hadestown Megan Bush from Deer Park High School

Enter in to Next on Stage: Dance Edition HERE!

