Next On Stage Dance

VIDEOS: Watch Highlights of Our Next on Stage: Dance Edition Contestants - Enter Now to Win!

We've received many submissions already! Enter yours before the August 21 deadline!

Aug. 17, 2020  

We've already received many submissions for our Next on Stage: Dance Edition competition! Check out some of our contestants and make sure to enter your audition before the August 21 deadline!

Dust off your dancing shoes, because BroadwayWorld announced today the launch of NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION - Sponsored by LaDuca. Following the immense success of our musical theatre singing competition for student performers, we're moving from the recording studio to the dance floor to shine the spotlight on talented, young musical theatre dancers.

BroadwayWorld is inviting students to submit videos of themselves dancing to a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition. Entries are now open for students in two age groups: college students (18-22 years old) and high school students (14-17 years old). Entries will be accepted through midnight EST, August 21, 2020.

Check out the full list of prizes HERE!

SUBMIT YOUR ENTRY HERE

Peyton Walton from Watauga High School


Get Down from Six the Musical

Sean Lockhart from Mesa Ridge High School


Stop from Mean Girls

Julia Ruth Patella from


The Music and The Mirror from A Chorus Line

Kyla Hull from


Cell Block Tango from Chicago

Kristin Leechow from Elon University


There'll Be Some Changes Made from Bubbling Brown Sugar

Shannon Bradley from Winthrop University


When You're An Addams from The Addams Family

Brionna Trilling from Marymount Manhattan College


Footloose (Blake Shelton version) from Footloose

Ashton Lambert from Otterbein University


On the Street Where You Live from My Fair Lady

Kaitlyn Thomas from The Institute for American Musical Theater


My Heart Belongs to Daddy from Leave It To Me!

Brooklyn Bronson from Chapman University


Don't Rain On My Parade from Funny Girl

Serenity Holmes from Notre Dame Preparatory School


His Kiss, The Riot from Hadestown

Megan Bush from Deer Park High School


Fearless from Mean Girls

Enter in to Next on Stage: Dance Edition HERE!


