VIDEOS: Watch Highlights of Our Next on Stage: Dance Edition Contestants - Enter Now to Win!

We've already received many submissions for our Next on Stage: Dance Edition competition! Check out some of our contestants and make sure to enter your audition before the August 21 deadline!
Dust off your dancing shoes, because BroadwayWorld announced today the launch of NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION - Sponsored by LaDuca. Following the immense success of our musical theatre singing competition for student performers, we're moving from the recording studio to the dance floor to shine the spotlight on talented, young musical theatre dancers.
BroadwayWorld is inviting students to submit videos of themselves dancing to a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition. Entries are now open for students in two age groups: college students (18-22 years old) and high school students (14-17 years old). Entries will be accepted through midnight EST, August 21, 2020.
Peyton Walton from Watauga High School
Get Down from Six the Musical
Sean Lockhart from Mesa Ridge High School
Stop from Mean Girls
Julia Ruth Patella from
The Music and The Mirror from A Chorus Line
Kyla Hull from
Cell Block Tango from Chicago
Kristin Leechow from Elon University
There'll Be Some Changes Made from Bubbling Brown Sugar
Shannon Bradley from Winthrop University
When You're An Addams from The Addams Family
Brionna Trilling from Marymount Manhattan College
Footloose (Blake Shelton version) from Footloose
Ashton Lambert from Otterbein University
On the Street Where You Live from My Fair Lady
Kaitlyn Thomas from The Institute for American Musical Theater
My Heart Belongs to Daddy from Leave It To Me!
Brooklyn Bronson from Chapman University
Don't Rain On My Parade from Funny Girl
Serenity Holmes from Notre Dame Preparatory School
His Kiss, The Riot from Hadestown
Megan Bush from Deer Park High School
Fearless from Mean Girls
