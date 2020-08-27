Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEOS: Watch Even More Highlights of Our Next on Stage: Dance Edition Contestants - Enter Now to Win!

The deadline to enter into the competition is August 30!

Aug. 27, 2020  

We've been blown away by the many submissions for our Next on Stage: Dance Edition competition! Check out some of our contestants and make sure to enter your audition before the August 30 deadline!

Dust off your dancing shoes, because BroadwayWorld announced today the launch of NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION - Sponsored by LaDuca. Following the immense success of our musical theatre singing competition for student performers, we're moving from the recording studio to the dance floor to shine the spotlight on talented, young musical theatre dancers.

BroadwayWorld is inviting students to submit videos of themselves dancing to a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition. Entries are now open for students in two age groups: college students (18-22 years old) and high school students (14-17 years old). Entries will be accepted through midnight EST, August 30, 2020.

Bethany Grzymala


All That Jazz

Oliver Laurence Schilling from Columbia College Chicago


Haled's Song About Love

John Viso from Ball State University


Steam Heat

Matthew Schouten from Oklahoma City University


Corner of the Sky

Esme Mitchell from Curtis High School


"Way Down Hadestown" from Hadestown

Daniel Booda from Rider University


Standards

Kate Lin from iLead Online Academy


Are You Ready For A Miracle

Kalista Curbelo from Point Park University


Live in Living Color

TréVeon Porchia from Old Dominion University


One (Reprise)/Finale

Faith Stack


"Epilogue" from La La Land

