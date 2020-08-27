VIDEOS: Watch Even More Highlights of Our Next on Stage: Dance Edition Contestants - Enter Now to Win!

The deadline to enter into the competition is August 30!

We've been blown away by the many submissions for our Next on Stage: Dance Edition competition! Check out some of our contestants and make sure to enter your audition before the August 30 deadline!

Dust off your dancing shoes, because BroadwayWorld announced today the launch of NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION - Sponsored by LaDuca. Following the immense success of our musical theatre singing competition for student performers, we're moving from the recording studio to the dance floor to shine the spotlight on talented, young musical theatre dancers.

BroadwayWorld is inviting students to submit videos of themselves dancing to a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition. Entries are now open for students in two age groups: college students (18-22 years old) and high school students (14-17 years old). Entries will be accepted through midnight EST, August 30, 2020.

Check out the full list of prizes HERE!

Bethany Grzymala

All That Jazz Oliver Laurence Schilling from Columbia College Chicago

Haled's Song About Love John Viso from Ball State University

Steam Heat Matthew Schouten from Oklahoma City University

Corner of the Sky Esme Mitchell from Curtis High School

"Way Down Hadestown" from Hadestown Daniel Booda from Rider University

Standards Kate Lin from iLead Online Academy

Are You Ready For A Miracle Kalista Curbelo from Point Park University

Live in Living Color TréVeon Porchia from Old Dominion University

One (Reprise)/Finale Faith Stack

"Epilogue" from La La Land

