VIDEOS: Watch Even More Highlights of Our Next on Stage: Dance Edition Contestants - Enter Now to Win!
The deadline to enter into the competition is August 30!
We've been blown away by the many submissions for our Next on Stage: Dance Edition competition! Check out some of our contestants and make sure to enter your audition before the August 30 deadline!
Dust off your dancing shoes, because BroadwayWorld announced today the launch of NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION - Sponsored by LaDuca. Following the immense success of our musical theatre singing competition for student performers, we're moving from the recording studio to the dance floor to shine the spotlight on talented, young musical theatre dancers.
BroadwayWorld is inviting students to submit videos of themselves dancing to a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition. Entries are now open for students in two age groups: college students (18-22 years old) and high school students (14-17 years old). Entries will be accepted through midnight EST, August 30, 2020.
Check out the full list of prizes HERE!
SUBMIT YOUR ENTRY HERE
Bethany Grzymala
All That Jazz
Oliver Laurence Schilling from Columbia College Chicago
Haled's Song About Love
John Viso from Ball State University
Steam Heat
Matthew Schouten from Oklahoma City University
Corner of the Sky
Esme Mitchell from Curtis High School
"Way Down Hadestown" from Hadestown
Daniel Booda from Rider University
Standards
Kate Lin from iLead Online Academy
Are You Ready For A Miracle
Kalista Curbelo from Point Park University
Live in Living Color
TréVeon Porchia from Old Dominion University
One (Reprise)/Finale
Faith Stack
"Epilogue" from La La Land
