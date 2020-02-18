VIDEOS: The Skivvies Strip Down on Presidents Day With Lesli Margherita, and More!

The Skivvies returned to the Green Room 42 for Presidents' Day on February 17. Special guests for this evening included Tim Hughes, Nathan Lee Graham, Lesli Margherita, Logan Hart, Kevin Zak, Gina Milo, Ben Bogen, Kuhoo Verma, Florrie Bagel, and Travis Kent.

The band is Josh Roberts, Debbie Tjong, and Eli Katz Zoller.

Watch all of the videos in the playlist below!

The Skivvies are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, award-winning NYC actor/musicians doing stripped down versions of eclectic covers and comedic, genre-hopping mashups. Not only are the arrangements stripped down - cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica - but the Skivvies literally strip down to their underwear to perform. It's undie-rock at its finest. Featured in People Magazine's Hottest Bodies Issue as the Most Playful performers, the Wall Street Journal calls them "highly original...smart...ingenious". Molina (Rock of Ages, Sweeney Todd, Candide) and Cearley (Pageant, A Midsummer Night's Dream, All Shook Up) started The Skivvies on YouTube becoming sensations with their covers of artists like Robyn, Carole King and Rihanna. Their live show, featuring Tony winning special guests, is wildly fun, packed with big voices and crazy harmonies. But no pants.





