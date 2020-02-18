VIDEOS: The Skivvies Strip Down on Presidents Day With Lesli Margherita, and More!
The Skivvies returned to the Green Room 42 for Presidents' Day on February 17. Special guests for this evening included Tim Hughes, Nathan Lee Graham, Lesli Margherita, Logan Hart, Kevin Zak, Gina Milo, Ben Bogen, Kuhoo Verma, Florrie Bagel, and Travis Kent.
The band is Josh Roberts, Debbie Tjong, and Eli Katz Zoller.
Watch all of the videos in the playlist below!
The Skivvies are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, award-winning NYC actor/musicians doing stripped down versions of eclectic covers and comedic, genre-hopping mashups. Not only are the arrangements stripped down - cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica - but the Skivvies literally strip down to their underwear to perform. It's undie-rock at its finest. Featured in People Magazine's Hottest Bodies Issue as the Most Playful performers, the Wall Street Journal calls them "highly original...smart...ingenious". Molina (Rock of Ages, Sweeney Todd, Candide) and Cearley (Pageant, A Midsummer Night's Dream, All Shook Up) started The Skivvies on YouTube becoming sensations with their covers of artists like Robyn, Carole King and Rihanna. Their live show, featuring Tony winning special guests, is wildly fun, packed with big voices and crazy harmonies. But no pants.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
If there's a song in your heart, it will get in her head. Jane Levy stars in this high-concept drama as Zoey Clarke, a whip-smart computer coder forgi... (read more)
Original FROZEN Stars Caissie Levy and Patti Murin Bid Farewell to Arendelle Today
Original stars of Frozen, Caissie Levy and Patti Murin, play their final performance as Elsa and Anna tonight, February 16.... (read more)
Jamael Westman, Nicholas Christopher, Taylor Iman Jones and More to Lead the Los Angeles Engagement of HAMILTON
Producer Jeffrey Seller has announced that JAMAEL WESTMAN and NICHOLAS CHRISTOPHER will lead the Los Angeles engagement of HAMILTON as Alexander Hamil... (read more)
Photos/Video: Josh Groban Opens Radio City Residency and Releases New Song
Josh Groban kicked off his residency at Radio City Music Hall last night with a sold-out performance of Josh Groban's Great Big Radio City Show. The ... (read more)
National Asian Artists Project Will Present Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA, Starring Ali Ewoldt, Ann Harada, and More!
National Asian Artists Project - NAAP will present Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella a?" In Concert as part of its a?oeRediscover Seriesa?? which exp... (read more)
David Byrne's AMERICAN UTOPIA Will Return to Broadway This Fall
David Byrne's American Utopia is headed back to Broadway this fall!... (read more)