VIDEOS: Original GROUNDHOG DAY Cast Members Reunite For Concert at Feinstein's/54 Below

On February 2, the real Groundhog Day, original cast members from the musical reunited for Humans Of Punxsutawney, a one-night-only concert at Feinstein's/54 Below. Watch highlights from the concert below, including songs from the show, and new versions of classic songs, with new Groundhog Day-related lyrics written by the cast.

The concert featured appearances by original cast members Kevin Bernard, Michael Fatica, Katy Geraghty, Jordan Grubb, Taylor Iman Jones, Tari Kelly, Raymond J. Lee, Joseph Medeiros, Sean Montgomery, Jenna Rubaii, John Sanders, Vishal Vaidya, and Travis Waldschmidt. Andy Karl and Barrett Doss, who played leads Phil Connors and Rita Hanson, were unable to attend, but they provided video messages that were shown on screens during the concert. The show's book writer, and writer of the original film on which the musical is based, Danny Rubin, also appeared in a video.

Proceeds from the ticket sales, as well as from an auction of rare Groundhog Day collectables, were donated to the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI), as part of the TOMORROW THERE WILL BE SUN CAMPAIGN. The campaign was launched by the producer of the concert, Aviva Sokolow (Humans of Broadway), in response to the themes of the Broadway musical, as well as the massive fan response to the show and their stories of struggling with mental illness. The fundraising page can be found at https://ifundraise.nami.org/campaign/groundhogday.

The show was directed by musical director Michael Gacetta, accompanied by musicians Andy Grobengieser, Howie Joines, Mark Verdino, and Dan Erben, and was produced by Aviva Sokolow.

Groundhog Day Company - "There Will Be Sun" (Tim Minchin)

Andy Karl's Video Message

Groundhog Day Company - "Turntable Medley" (Bonnie Tyler, The Byrds, Adele)

Jenna Rubaii with Rebecca Faulkenberry & Travis Waldschmidt - "I Dropped The Sign" (Ace of Base)

John Sanders - "Night Will Come" (Tim Minchin)

Barrett Doss' Video Message

Groundhog Day Company - "Stuck" (Tim Minchin)

Jordan Grubb, Raymond J. Lee, Sean Montgomery & Company - "Nobody Cares" (Tim Minchin)

Kevin Bernard - "Weiner Man" (Kevin Bernard)

Danny Rubin's Video Message - An Interview With the Groundhog

Katy Geraghty - "Lost in the Brass" (Band Geeks)

Rebecca Faulkenberry & Vishal Vaidya - "Playing Nancy/Playing Larry" (Tim Minchin; Vishal Vaidya)

Tari Kelly & Joseph Medeiros - "What the World Needs Now" (Burt Bacharach & Hal David)

Groundhog Day tells the story of Phil Connors (Andy Karl), a disgruntled big-city weatherman mysteriously stuck in small-town America reliving the same day over and over and over again. But when he gets to know associate TV producer Rita (Barrett Doss), he discovers that a day of second, third and fourth chances just might bring him the promise of a lifetime. It's a classic boy meets girl... boy meets girl... boy meets girl story.

Based on the iconic film, Groundhog Day was re-imagined by the award-winning creators of the international hit Matilda The Musical- including director Matthew Warchus and songwriter Tim Minchin- with a book by original screenwriter Danny Rubin.

Groundhog Day won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical and was nominated for seven Tony Awards including Best Musical. After 176 performances and 32 previews, Groundhog Day played its final performance at the August Wilson Theatre on September 17th.

