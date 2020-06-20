Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEOS: Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Andre De Shields, and More Take Part in the Public's #ToBeBlack
The Public Theater has released a new series called #ToBeBlack, featuring Black actors across the nation exploring the truth in the painful reality of being Black in America with Shakespearean text.
"Timeless words that were never intended for us, yet the notion 'To Be or Not To Be' carries infinite weight throughout Black American history," says Kimber Elayne Sprawl. "We call on America to listen with empathy and to act in alliance with Black Lives Matter. This Nation possesses power that will remain latent until we unlock its truths."
The series features Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Nikki M. James, Denee Benton, Andre De Shields, Patina Miller, and many more!
Watch all of the videos below!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Photo Flash: See Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phillipa Soo, and Leslie Odom, Jr. in a First Look at HAMILTON on Disney+
Disney+ has shared a first look Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phillipa Soo, and Leslie Odom, Jr. in the Hamilton film, coming to the streamer on July 3!... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda Calls Out John Bolton for HAMILTON Rip-Off
John Bolton releases a book next week and the title is... familiar. The former National Security Advisor was called out on Twitter today by Lin-Manuel... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Shares Updates on Nick Cordero's Recovery Process- 'He is Awake and He's in There'
As friends and family continue to wait for good news about Nick Cordero's recovery, his wife, fellow Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots, took to Instagram... (read more)
Barnes & Noble Closes Its Doors at Upper East Side Location
According to Patch.com, Barnes & Nobles Upper East Side has closed its doors at 150 East 86th St. in search of a smaller location in the neighborhood.... (read more)
Return of West End Productions of HAMILTON, LES MIS, PHANTOM, and MARY POPPINS Delayed Until 2021
Cameron Mackintosh, his producing partners and Delfont Mackintosh Theatres have made the decision to delay the return of their productions of Les Misé... (read more)
Andrew Lloyd Webber Plans London Palladium Test In July To Prove Theatres Can Reopen
Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme this morning (19 June), composer Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber announced that he's going to run a reopening test ... (read more)
Disney+ has shared a first look Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phillipa Soo, and Leslie Odom, Jr. in the Hamilton film, coming to the streamer on July 3!... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda Calls Out John Bolton for HAMILTON Rip-Off
John Bolton releases a book next week and the title is... familiar. The former National Security Advisor was called out on Twitter today by Lin-Manuel... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Shares Updates on Nick Cordero's Recovery Process- 'He is Awake and He's in There'
As friends and family continue to wait for good news about Nick Cordero's recovery, his wife, fellow Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots, took to Instagram... (read more)
Barnes & Noble Closes Its Doors at Upper East Side Location
According to Patch.com, Barnes & Nobles Upper East Side has closed its doors at 150 East 86th St. in search of a smaller location in the neighborhood.... (read more)
Return of West End Productions of HAMILTON, LES MIS, PHANTOM, and MARY POPPINS Delayed Until 2021
Cameron Mackintosh, his producing partners and Delfont Mackintosh Theatres have made the decision to delay the return of their productions of Les Misé... (read more)
Andrew Lloyd Webber Plans London Palladium Test In July To Prove Theatres Can Reopen
Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme this morning (19 June), composer Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber announced that he's going to run a reopening test ... (read more)