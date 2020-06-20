VIDEOS: Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Andre De Shields, and More Take Part in the Public's #ToBeBlack

The Public Theater has released a new series called #ToBeBlack, featuring Black actors across the nation exploring the truth in the painful reality of being Black in America with Shakespearean text.

"Timeless words that were never intended for us, yet the notion 'To Be or Not To Be' carries infinite weight throughout Black American history," says Kimber Elayne Sprawl. "We call on America to listen with empathy and to act in alliance with Black Lives Matter. This Nation possesses power that will remain latent until we unlock its truths."

The series features Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Nikki M. James, Denee Benton, Andre De Shields, Patina Miller, and many more!

Watch all of the videos below!

