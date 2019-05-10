VIDEO: ZAYN and Zhavia Ward Release 'A Whole New World' From Disney's Live-Action ALADDIN Film

ZAYN and Zhavia Ward have teamed up to record the iconic Aladdin duet, A Whole New World. This version of the song will serve as the end-credits theme music for the upcoming live-action remake of Disney's Aladdin.

Check out the music video below!

A thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney's animated classic, Aladdin is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future.

Directed by Guy Ritchie, Aladdin is written by John August and Ritchie. The film stars Will Smith as the larger-than-life Genie; Mena Massoud as the charming scoundrel Aladdin; Naomi Scott as Jasmine, the beautiful, self-determined princess; Marwan Kenzari as Jafar, the powerful sorcerer; Navid Negahban as the Sultan concerned with his daughter's future; Nasim Pedrad as Dalia, Princess Jasmine's free-spirited best friend and confidante; Billy Magnussen as the handsome and arrogant suitor Prince Anders; and Numan Acar as Hakim, Jafar's right-hand man and captain of the palace guards.

Aladdin opens in U.S. theaters nationwide May 24, 2019.





