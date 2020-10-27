VIDEO: Works & Process Presents Two New Virtual Commission World Premieres
From composers Yuhee Yang and Dave Malloy.
This past week Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, presented the premieres of new virtual commissions by Yuhee Yang and Dave Malloy.
Yuhee Yang
WPA Virtual Commission by Yuhee Yang
Director/Choreographer: Yuhee Yang (@yuheeyang)
Director of Photography: Nen Films (@nen_films)
Mask Designed by: @LewisandCrane
"Touch" by Dave Malloy
WPA Virtual Commission: "Touch" by Dave Malloy
Words and Music by Dave Malloy
Works & Process Bubble Residencies and docuseries Isolation to Creation
Go into the Works & Process bubble residencies at Kaatsbaan and Petronio Residency Center featuring dancers from Ephrat Asherie Dance, Jamar Roberts' and David Watson's Works & Process Commission, Les Ballet Afrik, Music From The Sole, and The Missing Element.
Forging a model for artists to safely gather, create, and perform together during the pandemic, Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, is producing bubble residencies in summer and fall 2020, in the Hudson Valley with a medical protocol developed by Dr. Wendy Ziecheck. Ahead of their live performances at the Guggenheim in 2021, "Isolation to Creation" a four-part docudrama capturing the journey of bubble residency artists will provide audiences the rare opportunity to go behind the scenes-and to experience the exhilarating physical struggle and emotional challenges of returning to the studio after months of isolation.
"Isolation to Creation"
October 1, November 7, 14, and 21, 2020
Works & Process rough-cut virtual viewings, buy tickets at worksandprocess.org.
