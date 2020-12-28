VIDEO: Works & Process Presents Premieres of New Virtual Commissions by George Salazar and Stephanie Hsu
another love letter by Stephanie Hsu premiered Sunday, December 27, 2020, and My Identity by George Salazar premiered Monday, December 21, 2020.
Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, presented the premieres of new virtual commissions by Stephanie Hsu and George Salazar!
another love letter by Stephanie Hsu
Special Thanks to:
Duke Dang, for ringing the bell
Doug Widick, for mixing sound and editing out that dog
Drew Ludwig, for walking with me
and You, Yes You for being here
My Identity by George Salazar
I spent my life trying to navigate what it means to be mixed-race. Being half-Filipino and half-Ecuadorian, I struggled throughout my life to find where I belong. The pause we've sat in as a result of this pandemic gave me the opportunity to really look within and also look outside to find a way to further build community with my mixed race friends and family. We've opened up and talked about our own identity crises and our bonds are stronger than ever. This piece is the result of a passage I wrote, transformed into a sort of monologue/spoken word/mini-one-man-show piece. I filmed it entirely in self-isolation between television jobs, FaceTiming with my parents and asking friends and family to submit videos. After putting the piece together, I sat on my cajon (a box drum) to provide a percussive underscore to help lift and tell my story. My hope is that other mixed race artists focus their storytelling to share their own journeys of self-discovery, self-acceptance, and self-love. Representation matters and every bit of it counts. Special Thanks to Works & Process at the Guggenheim, Jonah Salazar, George Salazar Sr, Janice Perez, Sabrina Shamblin, Pia Paulino, Anna Paulino, Christopher Paulino, Elizabeth Shamblin, Diane Phelan, Mike Millan, Troy Iwata, Holly Meadows-Smith, Sam Levin, Lilli Cooper, Ben Levin, and Sydney Lipez
Works & Process Artists (WPA) Virtual Commissions, a direct response to the pandemic, was launched in April to financially support artists and nurture their creative process during these challenging times. Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, is granting more than $150,000 in commissioning funds to artists who have been or were supposed to be featured at Works & Process. Artists from a wide variety of genres have been commissioned to create new works, less than 5 minutes long, while social distancing, that will premiere on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube (@worksandprocess) every Sunday and Monday at 7:30pm and can be viewed anytime after.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Broadway Jukebox: 60 Songs for a Very, Merry, Broadway Holiday
As you prepare to deck the halls, trim the tree, and slice the roast beast, get into the holiday spirit this Christmas with a little bit of help from ...
Andrew Barth Feldman, Tituss Burgess, Ashley Park, André De Shields and More to Star in RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL
Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical will star Wayne Brady (Django), Tituss Burgess (Remy), Kevin Chamberlin (Gusteau), Tony Award winner André De Shields ...
Dr. Fauci Has Hope That Theaters and Sporting Events Could Resume Sooner Than Planned
Dr. Anthony Fauci recently revealed that he has hope for the future of theaters and sporting events. With the COVID-19 vaccine rolling out, Dr. Fauci ...
Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, December 25 with Joe Iconis, Betty Buckley, and More!
Today (December 25) in live streaming: Broadway unites to save the West Bank Cafe, and so much more!...
Fundraiser to Save the West Bank Cafe and Laurie Beechman Theater Raises Over $319,000
A fundraiser was recently launched to help save the West Bank Cafe and Laurie Beechman Theater. Since 1978, West Bank Cafe has been one of the epicent...
Stage and Screen Actor Lee Wallace Dies at 90
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Lee Wallace has died at age 90....