VIDEO: What is TOPDOG/UNDERDOG All About? The Company Explains!

Topdog/Underdog
What is TOPDOG/UNDERDOG All About?

Topdog/Underdog will open Thursday, October 20 at the Golden Theatre.

Aug. 26, 2022  

Rehearsals are underway for Suzan-Lori Parks' Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece, TOPDOG/UNDERDOG, which returns to Broadway this Fall in a 20th Anniversary Production, directed by Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon and starring Tony Award-nominee Corey Hawkins (In the Heights, The Tragedy of Macbeth) and Emmy Award-winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen, Candyman) as brothers Lincoln and Booth.

The strictly limited 16-week engagement will begin previews on Tuesday, September 27th at the John Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street). The production will officially open on Thursday, October 20th.

Suzan-Lori Parks' TOPDOG/UNDERDOG, a darkly comic fable of brotherly love and family identity, tells the story of two brothers, Lincoln (Hawkins) and Booth (Abdul-Mateen II), names given to them as a joke by their father. Haunted by the past and their obsession with the street con game, three-card monte, the brothers come to learn the true nature of their history.

The company just met the press and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big day. Go inside rehearsals in the video below!

Topdog/Underdog
