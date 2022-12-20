Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TOPDOG/UNDERDOG Student Seats Ticket Initiative Welcomes 4000 NYC Students to Broadway

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG Student Seats Ticket Initiative Welcomes 4000 NYC Students to Broadway

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG STUDENT SEATS brought students from all five NYC boroughs, many of whom have been traditionally underrepresented in Broadway audiences.

Dec. 20, 2022  

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG STUDENT SEATS, the ticket program that provides fully funded tickets to student groups, has exceeded its projected goal, welcoming over 4,000 NYC students to see the production free of charge at Broadway's Golden Theatre.

In partnership with the New York City Department of Education Arts Office, Community Colleges, and not-for-profit educational opportunity programs, Topdog/Underdog STUDENT SEATS brought students from all five NYC boroughs, many of whom have been traditionally underrepresented in Broadway audiences, to see a world-class production of one of contemporary theater's greatest plays. The initiative was made possible by sponsorships from many companies and entities, including The Ford Foundation, the Mayor's office of Media and Entertainment, Goldman Sachs, City National Bank, Nevin Law Group, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Stellar, Morgan Stanley, Warner Brothers, and Macro Media LLC, among others.

"A special thank you to the producers and partnering sponsors at Topdog/Underdog who enabled thousands of our NYC public school teens to experience thoughtful, powerful and relevant theater for free and at the highest levels," said Peter Avery, Director of Theater, NYC Department of Education. "The theater education impact was profound as students shared reflections on the dynamic production, the brilliant performances and, for some, the inspiration of seeing live theater on Broadway for the first time."

"The outpouring of gratitude from educators has been tremendous," said Rachel Weinstein, Outreach Coordinator for the Initiative. "For many of students, this was their first Broadway show and, to quote one teacher, 'It was a truly transformative experience.' The students were 'riveted,' 'mesmerized,' and 'blown-away' - so much so in some cases that they were brought to tears."

As part of the Topdog/Underdog STUDENT SEATS program, Broadway Licensing also donated 1,000 copies of the published script to students. Additionally, some of the student groups engaged with the show via talkbacks with members of the production.

This 20th Anniversary Production of SUZAN-LORI PARKS' Topdog/Underdog is directed by Tony Award-winner KENNY LEON and stars Emmy Award-winner YAHYA ABDUL-MATEEN II (Watchmen, Candyman) and Tony Award-nominee COREY HAWKINS (In the Heights, The Tragedy of Macbeth).

SUZAN-LORI PARKS' Topdog/Underdog, a darkly comic fable of brotherly love and family identity, tells the story of two brothers, Lincoln (Hawkins) and Booth (Abdul-Mateen II), names given to them as a joke by their father. Haunted by the past and their obsession with the street con game, three-card monte, the brothers come to learn the true nature of their history.

SUZAN-LORI PARKS' Topdog/Underdog features scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Allen Lee Hughes, and sound design by Justin Ellington. Casting is by Calleri Jensen Davis. Kamra A. Jacobs is the Production Stage Manager. The production is being produced by David Stone, LaChanze, Rashad V. Chambers, Marc Platt, Debra Martin Chase and the Shubert Organization.



Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
voting ends in


Related Stories
TOPDOG/UNDERDOG Launches STUDENT SEATS Photo
TOPDOG/UNDERDOG Launches STUDENT SEATS
Suzan-Lori Parks’ Pulitzer Prize-winning TOPDOG/UNDERDOG has announced TOPDOG/UNDERDOG STUDENT SEATS, a program that provides fully funded tickets to public school student groups, allowing them to see a world-class Broadway production of one of contemporary theater’s greatest plays.
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of TOPDOG/UNDERDOG on Broadway Photo
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of TOPDOG/UNDERDOG on Broadway
The Golden Theatre was the place to be earlier this week as Suzan-Lori Parks' Pulitzer Prize-winning Topdog/Underdog officially opened on Broadway. Directed by Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon, it stars Emmy Award-winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen, Candyman) and Tony Award-nominee Corey Hawkins (In the Heights, The Tragedy of Macbeth). We're taking you inside opening night in this video.
Photos: TOPDOG/UNDERDOG Celebrates Opening Night Photo
Photos: TOPDOG/UNDERDOG Celebrates Opening Night
The strictly limited 16-week engagement of Suzan-Lori Parks' Pulitzer Prize-winning Topdog/Underdog celebrated its opening night on Broadway! See photos here!
Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of TOPDOG/UNDERDOG Photo
Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of TOPDOG/UNDERDOG
The Golden Theatre was the place to be last night as Suzan-Lori Parks' Pulitzer Prize-winning Topdog/Underdog officially opened on Broadway. Directed by Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon, it stars Emmy Award-winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen, Candyman) and Tony Award-nominee Corey Hawkins (In the Heights, The Tragedy of Macbeth). BroadwayWorld was there for the star-studded red carpet arrivals. Check out photos!

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Topdog Underdog Team SLP Water Bottle

Topdog Underdog Team SLP Water Bottle

Topdog Underdog Logo Tote

Topdog Underdog Logo Tote

Topdog Underdog Corey Logo Magnet

Topdog Underdog Corey Logo Magnet

Topdog Underdog Unisex Logo Hoodie

Topdog Underdog Unisex Logo Hoodie




More Hot Stories For You


The Broadway Education Alliance and WPBS-TV Release AT THIS STAGE Educational Video SeriesThe Broadway Education Alliance and WPBS-TV Release AT THIS STAGE Educational Video Series
December 20, 2022

The Broadway Education Alliance, a New York based nonprofit committed to making the theatre more accessible and inclusive for middle and high schools, and WPBS-TV, the PBS affiliate station in  Northern New York, have partnered to create a new series of educational videos from Broadway called “At This  Stage” to illuminate the important role The Arts can play in K-12 education.
Photos: Uzo Aduba, Norm Lewis and Ben Vereen Visit DEATH OF A SALESMANPhotos: Uzo Aduba, Norm Lewis and Ben Vereen Visit DEATH OF A SALESMAN
December 20, 2022

Uzo Aduba, Norm Lewis and Ben Vereen were the latest celebrities catching the acclaimed Broadway revival of Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman” at the Hudson Theatre.  Check out photos of the stars backstage with the cast here!
David Foster Confirms BETTY BOOP Musical is Aiming For a Pre-Broadway Run in Chicago in 2023David Foster Confirms BETTY BOOP Musical is Aiming For a Pre-Broadway Run in Chicago in 2023
December 20, 2022

The new musical based on the cartoon character Betty Boop, long in the works, is now aiming for a run next year! David Foster, who wrote the music for the upcoming production, appeared on Live With Kelly and Ryan yesterday with wife and performer Katharine McPhee, where he confirmed that Betty Boop is coming to the stage soon!
Wake Up With BWW 12/20: ALMOST FAMOUS Sets Closing Date, and MoreWake Up With BWW 12/20: ALMOST FAMOUS Sets Closing Date, and More
December 20, 2022

Top stories include: Almost Famous sets its closing date for next month, the national tour of 1776 will launch in February in Philadelphia, and more!
Listen: A STRANGE LOOP Tony-Nominee John Andrew Morrison Chats With BROADWAY'S BACKBONEListen: A STRANGE LOOP Tony-Nominee John Andrew Morrison Chats With BROADWAY'S BACKBONE
December 19, 2022

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you new episodes of Broadway's Backbone- a podcast dedicated to the men and woman of the ensemble: the chorus of dancers, singers, and actors that are the foundation of every Broadway musical. These often-unsung gypsies are the hardest working people on the boards and are Broadway's backbone.
share