TOPDOG/UNDERDOG Student Seats Ticket Initiative Welcomes 4000 NYC Students to Broadway

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG STUDENT SEATS, the ticket program that provides fully funded tickets to student groups, has exceeded its projected goal, welcoming over 4,000 NYC students to see the production free of charge at Broadway's Golden Theatre.

In partnership with the New York City Department of Education Arts Office, Community Colleges, and not-for-profit educational opportunity programs, Topdog/Underdog STUDENT SEATS brought students from all five NYC boroughs, many of whom have been traditionally underrepresented in Broadway audiences, to see a world-class production of one of contemporary theater's greatest plays. The initiative was made possible by sponsorships from many companies and entities, including The Ford Foundation, the Mayor's office of Media and Entertainment, Goldman Sachs, City National Bank, Nevin Law Group, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Stellar, Morgan Stanley, Warner Brothers, and Macro Media LLC, among others.

"A special thank you to the producers and partnering sponsors at Topdog/Underdog who enabled thousands of our NYC public school teens to experience thoughtful, powerful and relevant theater for free and at the highest levels," said Peter Avery, Director of Theater, NYC Department of Education. "The theater education impact was profound as students shared reflections on the dynamic production, the brilliant performances and, for some, the inspiration of seeing live theater on Broadway for the first time."

"The outpouring of gratitude from educators has been tremendous," said Rachel Weinstein, Outreach Coordinator for the Initiative. "For many of students, this was their first Broadway show and, to quote one teacher, 'It was a truly transformative experience.' The students were 'riveted,' 'mesmerized,' and 'blown-away' - so much so in some cases that they were brought to tears."

As part of the Topdog/Underdog STUDENT SEATS program, Broadway Licensing also donated 1,000 copies of the published script to students. Additionally, some of the student groups engaged with the show via talkbacks with members of the production.

This 20th Anniversary Production of SUZAN-LORI PARKS' Topdog/Underdog is directed by Tony Award-winner KENNY LEON and stars Emmy Award-winner YAHYA ABDUL-MATEEN II (Watchmen, Candyman) and Tony Award-nominee COREY HAWKINS (In the Heights, The Tragedy of Macbeth).

SUZAN-LORI PARKS' Topdog/Underdog, a darkly comic fable of brotherly love and family identity, tells the story of two brothers, Lincoln (Hawkins) and Booth (Abdul-Mateen II), names given to them as a joke by their father. Haunted by the past and their obsession with the street con game, three-card monte, the brothers come to learn the true nature of their history.

SUZAN-LORI PARKS' Topdog/Underdog features scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Allen Lee Hughes, and sound design by Justin Ellington. Casting is by Calleri Jensen Davis. Kamra A. Jacobs is the Production Stage Manager. The production is being produced by David Stone, LaChanze, Rashad V. Chambers, Marc Platt, Debra Martin Chase and the Shubert Organization.