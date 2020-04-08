VIDEO: West End Stars Sing 'Always Look on the Bright Side of Life' for Acting For Others
Martyn Ellis & Adam Price have produced a video of West End stars singing Always Look on the Bright Side of Life to raise money for Acting For Others!
Check out the video below!
On the fundraising page, they shared:
Folk who work in the theatre industry on stage, behind the scenes and front of house are having a tough time especially since the Corona Virus Pandemic broke out - some find themselves in severe hardship.
We, actors ourselves, wondered what we could do whilst in Lockdown and came up with the crazy idea of creating a video full of our showbiz mates and mates of mates spreading some much needed joy and good humour.
Little did we know how this would catch on and snowball into a production that now includes almost 70 artists all generously giving their time and talents. They are amazing.
We wanted to create something loving, funny, honest and simple that may hold the power to putting smiles on a lot of faces at this worrying time.
We hope we've succeeded and that you have enjoyed what you've seen. Maybe one of your favourite performers is in there somewhere! If you have, may we ask that you donate as much as you can afford to Acting For Others.
Thank you. Stay Safe. Always look on the bright side!!
