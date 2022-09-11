Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the cast of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL Perform Shaiman & Wittman's 'Save the City' at D23

The fictional musical was featured in Season 1 of Hawkeye on Disney+.

Sep. 11, 2022  

According to Marvel's official Twitter account, the cast of Rogers: The Musical kicked off Marvel's D23 Presentation with a song from the fictional musical featured in Disney+ series Hawkeye's first season.

Watch the performance below!

"Save The City" features music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. Shaiman and Wittman are the creators of one of the most popular and relevant musicals in the past decade: Hairspray, the winner of Olivier, Drama Desk, Tony, and Grammy awards. In addition to Hairspray, some of their best known collaborations include Disney's Mary Poppins Returns, Catch Me if You Can, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and NBC's Smash.

Marvel Studios' "Hawkeye" is an original new series set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy.

The series also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie, "Hawkeye" is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.

