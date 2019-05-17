VIDEO: Watch the First Six Minutes of BOOKSMART Starring Beanie Feldstein and Noah Galvin

In celebration of tonight's advanced screenings nationwide, meet the class of 2019 in the original, hysterical, uncut first six minutes of BOOKSMART.

Told from a wildly original, fresh and modern perspective, Booksmart is an unfiltered comedy about high school best friends and the bonds we create that last a lifetime. Capturing the spirit of our times, the film is a coming of age story for a new generation.

The film stars KAITLYN DEVER, Beanie Feldstein, Jessica Williams with Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte and Jason Sudeikis. Olivia Wilde directed the film from a script by Emily Halpern & Sarah Haskins and Susanna Fogel and Katie Silbern.

You can see the opening of the film now and see the whole movie in theaters TONIGHT at advanced screenings. BOOKSMART is in theaters EVERYWHERE May 24th Fans can get their tickets at https://tickets.booksmart.movie/.

Feldstein is an American actress, best known for her role in the comedy film Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016), and for her performance in Greta Gerwig's comedy-drama film Lady Bird (2017). In 2017 she joined the cast of Hello, Dolly! on Broadway, alongside Bette Midler.

Noah Galvin is currently starring in Waitress on Broadway as Ogie. He recently starred as Evan Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway. In addition to Booksmart, his film and television credits include Assassination Nation and The Real O'Neals on ABC.





