VIDEO: Watch the Cast of PHANTOM Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

The Broadway cast of The Phantom of the Opera performed a medley live in Times Square this morning on Good Morning America. Watch the performance below!

The medley featured the title song from the musical and "Masquerade", performed by Ben Crawford as 'The Phantom,' Meghan Picerno as 'Christine Daaé' and John Riddle as 'Raoul.'

Phantom returns to Broadway on October 22, also featuring cast members Bradley Dean as 'Monsieur André,' Craig Bennett as 'Monsieur Firmin,' Raquel Suarez Groen as 'Carlotta Giudicelli,' Maree Johnson as 'Madame Giry' and Carlton Moe as 'Ubaldo Piangi.'

They are joined by returning Ensemble members Giselle Alvarez, Polly Baird, Janinah Burnett, Xiaoxiao Cao, David Michael Garry, Chris Georgetti, Kelly Jeanne Grant, Katharine Heaton, Satomi Hofmann, Ted Keegan, Kfir, Kelly Loughran, Scott Mikita, Greg Mills, Justin Peck, Patricia Phillips, Richard Poole, Jessica Radetsky, Janet Saia, Paul A. Schaefer, Carly Blake Sebouhian, Jeremy Stolle, Carrington Vilmont, Jim Weitzer, Elizabeth Welch and Erica Wong.

Joining the production in her Broadway debut is Emilie Kouatchou, who will play the role of 'Christine Daaé' at certain performances.

Directed by the late theater legend Harold Prince, PHANTOM is set to resume performances on Friday, October 22 at 7PM at The Majestic Theatre (245 West 44th Street) - the musical's New York home for all 33 record-breaking years.